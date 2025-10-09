THE LAST FRONTIER Star Dominic Cooper Reveals Why He Hopes To Make MCU Return As Howard Stark (Exclusive)

THE LAST FRONTIER Star Dominic Cooper Reveals Why He Hopes To Make MCU Return As Howard Stark (Exclusive)

Talking to us about his standout role in The Last Frontier, Dominic Cooper reflects on playing Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and Agent Carter, and whether he could make an MCU return.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2025 11:10 AM EST

The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates.

Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

In addition to Clarke, the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, and Tait Blum, with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard.

When we sat down with Cooper and Bennett to discuss their roles in the new Apple TV+ series, we wondered whether the Preacher star is open to reprising his MCU role as Howard Stark. The actor had opened the interview by recounting his history as the man who created Cap's shield in Captain America: The First Avenger—after spotting my shield in the background— and later expressed enthusiasm to revisit the character.

"I mean, I don't know. I'm still good friends with [Marvel]. I don't know whether there's a world...because I'm stuck in the '50s," Cooper explains in the video below. "And there's another actor [John Slattery] who plays him with Robert Downey Jr., so it's quite sad. There was the TV show [Agent Carter] that was really fun."

"I hope so, because he's an amazing character. He's such fun, but he's from a certain time," he continued. "I hope so, I really, really hope so, because again it's one of those things...it's like this. This show is amazing. I stopped and looked at the real plane in the field and thought, 'This is a really lucky experience and it's happening much less and less.'"

"I look back on Captain America and the Marvel world...you're thrown into it at the time, and you don't realise what an incredible thing it is to be part of. To get to have been with Stan [Lee]," Cooper recalled. "To do a scene with him and be like, 'Oh, really? You wrote those comics?' It was cool. Now, I'm like, 'Wow.' I really hope I get the option to play him again because he's really fun."

With the Multiverse still in play heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, this younger Howard will likely return in some way, shape, or form (remember, there have been rumours about scenes set in the past with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter). 

Elsewhere in this interview, Cooper and Bennett talk about working with Extraction director and Captain America franchise stuntman Sam Hargrave on the first and third episodes, and the benefits of being able to tell a story like this one across 10 1-hour episodes. 

The Last Frontier premieres October 10 on Apple TV+.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: Actors Who Made It To The Final Four Alongside Chris Evans For THE FIRST AVENGER Revealed
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: Actors Who Made It To The Final Four Alongside Chris Evans For THE FIRST AVENGER Revealed
Stanley Tucci Praises CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER But Admits One Aspect Of His Role Was Disturbing
Recommended For You:

Stanley Tucci Praises CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER But Admits One Aspect Of His Role Was "Disturbing"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
XRayCat
XRayCat - 10/9/2025, 11:17 AM
Didn't he play a Rabbi or something?
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 10/9/2025, 11:23 AM
No one is asking for this
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2025, 11:48 AM
@Playstationdemo - Asking for what? This movie? This article? Dominic Cooper hoping to return to a role he loved? What are you talking about?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/9/2025, 11:39 AM
He wants money. And attention.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/9/2025, 11:48 AM
@theFUZZ008 - So you're saying an actor wants to be seen in a role and would like to be paid for working?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/9/2025, 11:40 AM
He can keep dreaming. Marvel Studios is a shell of its former self.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/9/2025, 11:44 AM
Personally, I'm really looking forward to the inevitable reboot and recasting of the OG Captain America. The First Avenger scratched the surface, there's so much more. A new period piece trilogy, starting in WW2 with the Nazis and Red Skull (deserves 2 movies) followed by his reawakening in the 1970s. LOVE Chris E, Chris H, RDJ, ScarJo, Tom H and Ruffalo but PLEASE let the multiverse do it's intended job and clear the decks for a new, recast MCU.
So sorry Dom mate, don't see this happening.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/9/2025, 11:44 AM
I always kind of laugh, Howard went through some shit between 1946 and 1970 to go from Cooper to Slattery.

Not to mention a third actor played portrayed him in the original Iron Man in a photo.

There's some fun trivia for you Howard Stark and Cassie Lang are the only two characters to be portrayed (in one clean timeline) by three different actors.

Multiple actors in multiverses don't count (spider-man and loki for example)

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2025, 11:52 AM
@SATW42 - interesting…

I know AOU they morphed Cooper and Slatterys face together and it’s pretty good.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/9/2025, 11:57 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that just looks like Cooper, I see no Slattery
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2025, 11:45 AM
I really enjoyed Cooper’s Howard Stark in the projects he was in , especially Agent Carter (an underrated show that was cancelled too soon) so wouldn’t mind seeing him again though idk what project that could be now.

Anyway , The Last Frontier looks like it could be an enjoyable series so I’ll definitely try to check it out on Apple TV+!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder