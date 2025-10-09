THE LAST FRONTIER Star Dominic Cooper Reveals Why He Hopes To Make MCU Return As Howard Stark (Exclusive)

The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates.

Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

In addition to Clarke, the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, and Tait Blum, with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard.

When we sat down with Cooper and Bennett to discuss their roles in the new Apple TV+ series, we wondered whether the Preacher star is open to reprising his MCU role as Howard Stark. The actor had opened the interview by recounting his history as the man who created Cap's shield in Captain America: The First Avenger—after spotting my shield in the background— and later expressed enthusiasm to revisit the character.

"I mean, I don't know. I'm still good friends with [Marvel]. I don't know whether there's a world...because I'm stuck in the '50s," Cooper explains in the video below. "And there's another actor [John Slattery] who plays him with Robert Downey Jr., so it's quite sad. There was the TV show [Agent Carter] that was really fun."

"I hope so, because he's an amazing character. He's such fun, but he's from a certain time," he continued. "I hope so, I really, really hope so, because again it's one of those things...it's like this. This show is amazing. I stopped and looked at the real plane in the field and thought, 'This is a really lucky experience and it's happening much less and less.'"

"I look back on Captain America and the Marvel world...you're thrown into it at the time, and you don't realise what an incredible thing it is to be part of. To get to have been with Stan [Lee]," Cooper recalled. "To do a scene with him and be like, 'Oh, really? You wrote those comics?' It was cool. Now, I'm like, 'Wow.' I really hope I get the option to play him again because he's really fun."

With the Multiverse still in play heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, this younger Howard will likely return in some way, shape, or form (remember, there have been rumours about scenes set in the past with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter).

Elsewhere in this interview, Cooper and Bennett talk about working with Extraction director and Captain America franchise stuntman Sam Hargrave on the first and third episodes, and the benefits of being able to tell a story like this one across 10 1-hour episodes.

The Last Frontier premieres October 10 on Apple TV+.