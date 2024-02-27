THE MARVELS Star Zawe Ashton Reveals Alternate Ending Which Featured The Death Of [SPOILER]
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 3:55 PM
Anyway? I have watched the first two episodes of Shōgun,now that is something worth watching on Disney Plus.
AlexCorvis - 2/27/2024, 4:00 PM
@marvel72 - Haven't started it yet, but have been looking forward to it.
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:03 PM
@AlexCorvis - It's sort of like Game Of Thrones but in Japan.

They've changed the main character name from Will Adams,he was from where I was born and lived for twenty years.
AlexCorvis - 2/27/2024, 4:08 PM
@marvel72 - Definitely looks good, and I won't be too hung up on the minutiae as I've not read the book.

Have become a fan of Hiroyuki Sanada, him being in it alone had me wanting to check it out.
GhostDog - 2/27/2024, 4:11 PM
@marvel72 - its on Hulu too. I am about to start episode 1
Fogs - 2/27/2024, 4:26 PM
@marvel72 - is it good?

I love the book and watched the 1980 one many times.
Fogs - 2/27/2024, 4:28 PM
@marvel72 - yeah, it's an adaptation. Historic Tokugawa is Toranaga, Ishido is Ishida...

William Addams' story is fascinating. There are neighborhoods and stations named after him, the 'Anjin Miura'.
McMurdo - 2/27/2024, 4:39 PM
@marvel72 - I'm so glad it's out LETS GOOOO
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:48 PM
@AlexCorvis - Yeah he is brilliant actor.
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:50 PM
@GhostDog - Enjoy, they have the first two episodes, I really liked it.
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:53 PM
@Fogs - I live the next town over from where he is from.
I was born there as well and lived there for twenty years.
We have roads and streets named after him, I believe there is a hospital as well.
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:54 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah it's really good, could end up being best show of the year.
RegularPoochie - 2/27/2024, 4:54 PM
@marvel72 - what if I told you that I have seen more episodes and it only gets better. There goes the Emmys's for next year. 🤷‍♂️
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:58 PM
@RegularPoochie - How? They have only released two episodes.

What kind of dark magic are you using?
FlopWatchers5 - 2/27/2024, 3:56 PM
can’t wait to see the girlies again 🫶🏾 #billion
Nomis929 - 2/27/2024, 3:58 PM
"..And has since found a lot of new fans since hitting Disney+ (leading many to criticise Disney for a lacklustre marketing campaign)."
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:00 PM
@Nomis929 -

"Found new fans"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Origame - 2/27/2024, 4:30 PM
@Nomis929 - that gif can be applied to basically any article from Josh.
WakandaTech - 2/27/2024, 4:03 PM
What a disaster of a movie

Did it really loose like 250 Million?

After this I still wonder who will win the MCU Civil War

Shareholders or Activists
marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:05 PM
@WakandaTech - Hopefully the shareholders,things are going downhill with the activists in control.
Sabre81 - 2/27/2024, 4:43 PM
@WakandaTech - Yeah apparently. Read the other day that it needed $450m to break even. Add to the fact that Disney Plus lost 17m viewers in 2023 it was not a good end to the year. They're losing so much money spending way too much on their Marvel and Star Wars shows for that to be happening.
Nomis929 - 2/27/2024, 4:16 PM
If they want to make some major chances to her costume and win back her audience..

Put Brie in the 1978 Ms. Marvel comic book Costume! ]:)

marvel72 - 2/27/2024, 4:56 PM
@Nomis929 -

Damn, Now I would watch it if she wore that costume.
Origame - 2/27/2024, 4:29 PM
How could they? Would've made a billion easily if they kept it!
TheLobster - 2/27/2024, 4:31 PM
Wild how this only cracked 84 million domestically (206 mil in total) when the first film (also mid) reached a billion lol oof
SuperiorHeckler - 2/27/2024, 4:51 PM
@TheLobster - The vast majority of the original's financial success can be attributed directly to the high-pitch fever of landing between INFINITY WAR and ENDGAME. Folks felt it was a 'must-see' between the two bookend block-busters. 🫤
DarthOmega - 2/27/2024, 4:34 PM
My youngest was watching the Marvels yesterday. I did not have a good time but she enjoyed the heck out of it. Mostly because she loves cats. (Yeah we're a weird cat family). But I couldn't help being disappointed at this film.

First of all Brie (As unlikable as she used to come off) is a damn good actor. Also Imani has a huge future ahead of her. What a charming kid. Also you had Sam Jackson. That movie was oozing with talent but it didn't come together.

Marvel had a chance to hit it out of the park with a movie that even features its name and they dropped the ball. The film and the director has been shat upon enough so I won't rehash it, but I wonder how a studio can go from basically making a guaranteed billion on a giant, audience pleasing film to... Well whatever the hell that was.

I hope Deadpool and Wolverine has something special up their sleeves, because I caught second hand embarrassment for Marvel watching that film last night. Don't like watching them catch Ls like this. Sorry for the long rant. Just wanted to get it off my chest.
BeNice123 - 2/27/2024, 4:36 PM
Either way, trash.
RegularPoochie - 2/27/2024, 4:42 PM
Should have cut the whole shite ass movie.
SuperiorHeckler - 2/27/2024, 4:56 PM
@RegularPoochie - I think a certain MARVEL shill would beg to differ with you: "Proof that a 90-minute blockbuster can soar, THE MARVELS is bolstered by three terrific leads and might just be the most fun you’ll have at the theater this year..." -Josh "Make-Mine-Marvel" Wilding 😄😆
SuperiorHeckler - 2/27/2024, 4:47 PM
Don't be critical and play nice everyone... (Or else MARVEL's favorite boot-lick Josh Wilding will label you an incel!) 😲

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

