THE MASK Star Cameron Diaz Reveals Whether She'd Reunite With Jim Carrey In A Possible Sequel

Released in 1994, The Mask starred Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a mild-mannered bank clerk who stumbled upon a mysterious ancient mask. The moment he put it on, Stanley transformed into a zany, cartoonish alter ego with superhuman abilities and a penchant for chaos, no great surprise when the magical artefact was believed to have been created by Loki.

We're not talking about Marvel Comics' God of Mischief but, as we're sure you're aware, The Mask was based on a Dark Horse comic book series.

In the movie, Cameron Diaz plays singer Tina Carlyle, Stanley's love interest who finds herself caught in the middle of The Mask's battle with villainous gangster Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene).

Access Hollywood recently spoke to Diaz and asked if she'd be open to reprising that role in a sequel alongside Carrey. "If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one," she says in the video below.

This comes just over a month after Carrey also said he'd be down to wear the iconic green mask again for a follow-up. "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea," he said. "If somebody had the right idea, I guess... It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money... But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things."

"I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting," the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star continued. "Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just - things tend to change."

Back to this new interview with Diaz, the actor later confirmed she'd also be open to revisiting Charlie's Angels. She starred in the 2000 movie alongside Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Bill Murray as Bosley.

"It would be amazing. It would be really amazing," Diaz said before her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx chimed in to say he would be happy "to throw my hat in the ring" to play Bosley in a sequel. To that, she said, "I’m gonna text her [Liu] right now and pitch her Jamie as Bosley."

Diaz has taken an extended break from acting but appears ready for a comeback. While that doesn't necessarily mean she'll rush to star in a bunch of sequels to her past work, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world for her to revisit a familiar project as beloved as The Mask.

You can watch the full interview below.