THE MASK Star Cameron Diaz Reveals Whether She'd Reunite With Jim Carrey In A Possible Sequel

1994's The Mask remains a beloved classic and lead star Cameron Diaz - promoting her new movie Back in Action - has confirmed she'd be down for reuniting with Jim Carrey in a possible sequel. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Dark Horse

Released in 1994, The Mask starred Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a mild-mannered bank clerk who stumbled upon a mysterious ancient mask. The moment he put it on, Stanley transformed into a zany, cartoonish alter ego with superhuman abilities and a penchant for chaos, no great surprise when the magical artefact was believed to have been created by Loki.

We're not talking about Marvel Comics' God of Mischief but, as we're sure you're aware, The Mask was based on a Dark Horse comic book series. 

In the movie, Cameron Diaz plays singer Tina Carlyle, Stanley's love interest who finds herself caught in the middle of The Mask's battle with villainous gangster Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene). 

Access Hollywood recently spoke to Diaz and asked if she'd be open to reprising that role in a sequel alongside Carrey. "If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one," she says in the video below. 

This comes just over a month after Carrey also said he'd be down to wear the iconic green mask again for a follow-up. "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea," he said. "If somebody had the right idea, I guess... It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money... But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things."

"I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting," the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star continued. "Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just - things tend to change."

Back to this new interview with Diaz, the actor later confirmed she'd also be open to revisiting Charlie's Angels. She starred in the 2000 movie alongside Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Bill Murray as Bosley.

"It would be amazing. It would be really amazing," Diaz said before her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx chimed in to say he would be happy "to throw my hat in the ring" to play Bosley in a sequel. To that, she said, "I’m gonna text her [Liu] right now and pitch her Jamie as Bosley."

Diaz has taken an extended break from acting but appears ready for a comeback. While that doesn't necessarily mean she'll rush to star in a bunch of sequels to her past work, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world for her to revisit a familiar project as beloved as The Mask.

You can watch the full interview below. 

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 5:41 AM
Those Charlies Angels movies were a guilty pleasure of mine, folk could list all the issues with them and I'd likely agree with most if not all of them but I still enjoyed watching those regardless.

First Mask movie, brilliant and even if Carrey's comedic style doesn't always work for me (around half his comedy films I could never get into due to that) but in that film it worked perfectly. Unsure I'd want another sequel however after all this time as the one they did make. Son of the Mask, was terrible which makes me worried if they don't come up with a strong enough narrative reason for another to exist (even with Diaz and Carrey back) I'd be nervous about checking it out.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/18/2025, 5:43 AM
@Apophis71 - Jim is an acquired taste but I love everything he does.

A sequel will be a hit-or-miss.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/18/2025, 5:41 AM
Reunite for what??

She needs to move on and look for better stuff.

The script will not be good enough to suit her character unless it was a story, where Ipkiss was married and had to get the Mask on to save his family from a threat or some bullshit like that.

But now she’s back let's look at more new action comedies or darker comedies and have a good run like Aniston.

I'm happy she’s back so let it not be short-lived and fall prey to the Hollywood sequel bollocks.

For [frick]s sake
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 1/18/2025, 5:42 AM
Charlie’s Angels is a relic, let it lie. The mask could work but you don’t need Diaz back for a paycheck.
Blergh
Blergh - 1/18/2025, 6:25 AM
30 years after the original movies events Loki’s mask ends up in the hands of a gas station worker who wrecks chaos until he’s shot and killed by police, however the mask bonds with another human and causes a streak of terror through its new hosts.
Stanley Ipkis, now happily married, realizes the pattern and attempts to stop the Mask from causing more terror and bodies in town.
As the mask finds its “perfect” host in an escaped serial killer, Stanley has to stand up to the mask as a human being.

Cast a bunch of comedians as the masks hosts while Carrey returns as the protagonist to stop the havoc.

