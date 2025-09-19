ABSOLUTE BATMAN: First Look At Absolute Joker Reveals A Monstrosity That Resembles An Elden Ring Boss

Scott Snyder previously teased that Absolute Joker was may more dangerous than the freakishly-grotesque Absolute Bane, and with the first reveal of the character, it's safe to see why that statement was made.

Comic book fans are instantly drawing comparisons to Green Goblin and Ultimate Universe Green Goblin, the latter of which reimagined the classic Spider-Man villain as a transformed, hulking, green-skinned, goblin-like monster as opposed to a normal-looking human in a goblin costume.

Previously, Snyder revealed that the Joker is more of a traditional, Bruce Wayne-like figure in this reimagining, as he's a billionaire with extensive resources. The Joker will have a similar chaotic ideology, but this time, he'll have real structural power via companies and investments.

The award-winning writer also teased that Joker starts off as a distant figure that becomes more and more prominent as the story progresses.

The solicit for Absolute Batman #15 reads: "Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he’s been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe!"

The Joker has appeared twice before in the series, once in a flashback where he visually appeared to be a handsome young man, and again during the Black Mask arc, where he was shown to be undergoing some sort of metamorphosis as only his head was sticking out of a flesh-like cocoon.

Well, it looks like that transformation is complete as the Absolute Joker appears on the cover of Absolute Batman #15 as a grotesque, dragon-like Elden Ring boss that definitely lives up to the prior billing as being the most dangerous of all of Absolute Batman's Rogues.

Nick Dragotta is the usual artist for Absolute Batman, but for issue #15, it seems Jock will be taking over, albeit seemingly on a temporary basis.

Absolute Batman has been a colossal commercial success for DC Comics since its launch in late 2024. The first issue, Absolute Batman #1, sold nearly 400,000 copies, making it the highest-selling comic of 2024. Since then, sales have remained strong as the Absolute debuts of Bane, Black Mask, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc and Catwoman have maintained fan interest in the series.

The success of the series has launched a new "Absolute" imprint from DC, with alternate takes on Wonder Woman, Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter.

There are also strong rumors and creator hints that Catwoman and Green Arrow will be the next DC heroes to receive their own Absolute ongoing.