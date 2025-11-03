ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN Writer Reveals New Look At Absolute Universe's Unique Take On Zatanna

Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson has shared a new look at the Absolute Universe's take on Zatanna ahead of the character's debut in the upcoming issue #16. You can take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - Nov 03, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics continues to put a new spin on many of its most iconic characters in the Absolute Universe. Next January's Absolute Wonder Woman #16 will introduce a bold new take on Zatanna, and a fresh look at the witch has just been revealed by writer Kelly Thompson

While little is known about this take on the character, the solicitation text for the issue confirms that she's out to kill Diana Prince. That means we can expect her to serve as an antagonist, at least initially, though it will be interesting to see where Zatanna's story goes in the months following her debut. 

That mask is intriguing—perhaps it's meant to stop her from casting spells?—and while she doesn't look too different, Zatanna has clearly been modernised for this fresh approach to the DC Universe. 

"I showed off the Zatanna design already in the last installment since everyone was so excited, but I’ve put the cover below and for the folks anxious for Zatanna to arrive INSIDE," writer Kelly Thompson wrote on her Substack"expect to see her in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14 (this month!) and again in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16 (Jan) which kicks off the Season Of The Witch arc."

"The cover below is Hayden’s cover for issue 16, with colors by Jordie Bellaire," the writer added. 

DC Comics has found huge success with its Absolute Universe and appears to be going all in on the line. Unlike Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe, it's here to stay, and as long as it can deliver compelling new takes on characters like Zatanna, we don't anticipate that changing.

Take a closer look at artist Hayden Sherman's Absolute Zatanna designs below, and stay tuned for more on this DC line as we have it. 

image host
image host

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN
Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and ANGELA WU
On Sale 1/28

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/3/2025, 12:56 PM
If I take that thing off, will she die?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/3/2025, 1:01 PM
@Feralwookiee - No. But it will be excruciatingly painful… for you.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/3/2025, 1:02 PM
@Feralwookiee - I feel like I FRICKED that up. 🤷🏾‍♂️
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 1:06 PM
@WruceBayne - why would you want to frick that mask when her lips are right there?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/3/2025, 1:06 PM
@WruceBayne - *sigh*
You: It would be extremely painful.
Me: She's a big gir--
You: For YOU.
🤪
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/3/2025, 1:17 PM
@Feralwookiee - that’s exactly how that would go. 🤣😂
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/3/2025, 1:17 PM
@lazlodaytona - because I like to party.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/3/2025, 1:05 PM
Her hair is mostly grey. It's supposed to be all black.
Looks like crap. Even though the essence of Zatana lives in us all.
kseven
kseven - 11/3/2025, 1:08 PM
Absolute garbage continues
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 11/3/2025, 1:18 PM
I swear this page is the only place were people don´t like the Absolute universe. It also seems like many of you don´t read comics, which is super weird given that this is a comic book related page! Zatanna looks great and Absolute Wonder Woman is easily the best comic of the year!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/3/2025, 1:21 PM
@DiegoMD - I love the Absolute Universe. These different wild takes on them makes it so you don’t know what to expect. And well known heroes aren’t protected by the “Hero Advantage”(Green Arrow).
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 11/3/2025, 1:40 PM
@WruceBayne - I really wonder what they´re gonna do with the Absolute Green Arrow book. Who do you think will be the lead? Roy?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/3/2025, 1:55 PM
@DiegoMD - I’m not familiar if GW is getting his own Absolute book or not but if he is, it’ll probably be Roy or a Lazarus Pit dipped Oliver Queen.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/3/2025, 1:49 PM
Absolute universe looks like my 5 year old nephew made the concept art and the adult artist just traced his elementary school art style.
🤦‍♂️

