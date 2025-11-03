ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN Writer Reveals New Look At Absolute Universe's Unique Take On Zatanna

DC Comics continues to put a new spin on many of its most iconic characters in the Absolute Universe. Next January's Absolute Wonder Woman #16 will introduce a bold new take on Zatanna, and a fresh look at the witch has just been revealed by writer Kelly Thompson.

While little is known about this take on the character, the solicitation text for the issue confirms that she's out to kill Diana Prince. That means we can expect her to serve as an antagonist, at least initially, though it will be interesting to see where Zatanna's story goes in the months following her debut.

That mask is intriguing—perhaps it's meant to stop her from casting spells?—and while she doesn't look too different, Zatanna has clearly been modernised for this fresh approach to the DC Universe.

"I showed off the Zatanna design already in the last installment since everyone was so excited, but I’ve put the cover below and for the folks anxious for Zatanna to arrive INSIDE," writer Kelly Thompson wrote on her Substack, "expect to see her in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14 (this month!) and again in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16 (Jan) which kicks off the Season Of The Witch arc."

"The cover below is Hayden’s cover for issue 16, with colors by Jordie Bellaire," the writer added.

DC Comics has found huge success with its Absolute Universe and appears to be going all in on the line. Unlike Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe, it's here to stay, and as long as it can deliver compelling new takes on characters like Zatanna, we don't anticipate that changing.

Take a closer look at artist Hayden Sherman's Absolute Zatanna designs below, and stay tuned for more on this DC line as we have it.

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and ANGELA WU

On Sale 1/28