CLAYFACE's Surprisingly Long Post-Production Time, ABSOLUTE BATMAN Anime, Colin Farrell On His Batman Fandom

Clayface arrives in theaters next September, and lead star Tom Rhys Harries has taken to Instagram to confirm that the movie wraps shooting this week. That gives it nearly a year of post-production time, a lot for any movie, never mind a lower-budgeted horror tale.

However, the James Watkins-helmed DCU release will likely be heavy on VFX, especially as Matt Hagen is set to transform into the monstrous Clayface over the course of a story that's expected to be heavy on body horror.

It's never a bad thing for a movie to have a lengthy post-production period, of course, and there may well be reshoots scheduled in 2026. In terms of Clayface's connectivity to the wider DCU, that's yet to be determined, though we don't anticipate getting a Batman cameo.

Heading to the Absolute version of the DC Universe for a moment, could we see an anime version of writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman? 13 issues in, and the series has been a major success for DC Comics, as has the alternate reality line as a whole.

During a League of Comic Geeks AMA, the comic's creative team was asked if they've spoken with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about Absolute Batman being adapted into other media (as Elseworlds tales go, it would be quite something to see).

They aren't currently aware of any firm plans, but Dragotta did say, "Check out the Inart and LPZZ toys debut at Wonderfest in Shanghai for a taste of things to come. I’m not in the know, but I know DC makes and licenses quality stuff, so I’m excited to see what comes. Personally, I’d love to see a Studio Trigger anime of [Absolute Batman]."

For those of you who aren't aware, Studio Trigger counts the likes of Little Witch Academia, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Gridman Universe, and Star Wars: Visions among its many credits. Fingers crossed this happens in the not-too-distant future.

Concluding this DC news roundup on another Elseworlds reality, The Batman and The Penguin star Colin Farrell recently spoke with Collider about his love of the Caped Crusader's world.

He'll return to it in The Batman 2 in 2027—the actor recently revealed how long after The Penguin that sequel takes place—and elaborated on what draws him to exploring Gotham City as the villainous Oz Cobb.

"I love that world. I mean, I loved it as a fan of film since Batman ‘66. I grew up watching that, and Burgess Meredith was my first Penguin, and then Danny DeVito was my second Penguin. Then Chris Nolan's work, of course, was extraordinary in that universe. But to see how Matt [Reeves] has re-envisioned a world that's unique enough and still honors the struggles of that city and the psychological struggles of the character of Bruce Wayne, and Batman, and who is the shadow of who — is Bruce Wayne the real guy, or is Batman? Just to be part of that world. Honestly, just to be in something that takes place in Gotham, where a character called Bruce Wayne and Batman exist, is such a joy for me."

Before Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock movie fell apart, it looked like Farrell might take over the title role from Daniel Craig. That would have made him part of Matt Reeves' Batverse and the DCU. Alas, as far as we're aware, he's no longer attached to the project.

Let us know your thoughts on these latest DC updates in the comments section below.