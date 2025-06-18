DC Comics Announces 17+ Mature RED HOOD Series; New Costume And Setting Revealed In First Look

DC Comics has announced Red Hood, a new ongoing comic book series from writer Gretchen Felker-Martin and artist Jeff Spokes. Launching this September, the mature-rated 17+ series brings Jason Todd back to the streets.

However, Gotham isn't the city he's protecting; Jason Todd has left Batman behind, and all he's taking with him to New Angelique is his costume, his bike, a determined sense of justice, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets).

New Angelique, a city drowning in corruption, seems the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and sedition everywhere. When Jason discovers a super-powered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a deadly conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight.

But Jason isn’t the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him, or will she join his crusade? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together?

"Sweat, blood, and powder burns. Broken bones and mind control. A city rotted from the inside out," Felker-Martin said of the series. "Jason's going through hell on the hunt for an enigmatic telepath, and he's taking us with him. I'm thrilled to be helming this new run of Red Hood with Jeff Spokes."

Spokes added, "Red Hood is gritty, bloody, sexy and stripped down. Gretchen's writing is a well-crafted blend of superheroes and pulp noir, all with a New Orleans-flavoured backdrop."

DC editor Arianna Turturro described Red Hood as the "in-continuity story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for," and promised, "It delivers high-stakes action, a gripping mystery, and raw, unapologetic storytelling. Every element of the book highlights the core aspects of Jason’s character—his difficulties with personal connections, his badass training, his brooding hotness, and his violent approach to heroism."

"Which means he’ll be killing people—a lot. Let me repeat myself: this is the story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for."

Red Hood #1 arrives in comic shops and digital platforms on September 10, 2025. The comic will launch with a main cover by Spokes and variant covers by Jim Lee, Brian Bolland, Jae Lee, Kyuyong Eom, and Nick Robles. Artist Taurin Clarke will be the ongoing series cover artist beginning with Red Hood #2 in October.

Are you looking forward to this new take on Jason Todd in the DC Universe?