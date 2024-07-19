DC Comics Reveals New ABSOLUTE BATMAN, SUPERMAN, And WONDER WOMAN Details: "No Money...No Family...No Island"

There's a huge amount of buzz surrounding DC Comics' Absolute Universe plans, and we now have a better idea of what to expect from this bold new take on characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Thanks to DC's October solicitations (via Bleeding Cool), we have intel on the All In Special which will serve as a launching platform for this new reality.

It's said that, in the Absolute Universe, "DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?"

That last part is likely a reference to Darkseid, a villain expected to be a pivotal part of DC Comics storytelling over the next few years.

It's also been confirmed that this new Batman has no money, mansion, or butler. As for Superman, will he still be the hero we know and love without a family, the Fortress of Solitude, and no home?

When it comes to Wonder Woman, she'll be without an island paradise, a sisterhood to shape her, and a mission of peace, suggesting we're getting a far more grounded take on Diana Prince. In fact, all of these iconic characters look set to head down a darker path in the Absolute Universe.

You can read the full solicitation text for these upcoming issues below.

Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC's core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation! But a greater threat looms on the horizon in the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and WES CRAIG

In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn't have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by NICK DRAGOTTA

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow in this new universe?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN