DC Comics Reveals New ABSOLUTE BATMAN, SUPERMAN, And WONDER WOMAN Details: "No Money...No Family...No Island"

DC Comics Reveals New ABSOLUTE BATMAN, SUPERMAN, And WONDER WOMAN Details: &quot;No Money...No Family...No Island&quot;

DC Comics' October solicitations reveal new details about the publisher's Absolute Universe plans, including just how different this reality's Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman will be. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

There's a huge amount of buzz surrounding DC Comics' Absolute Universe plans, and we now have a better idea of what to expect from this bold new take on characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. 

Thanks to DC's October solicitations (via Bleeding Cool), we have intel on the All In Special which will serve as a launching platform for this new reality.

It's said that, in the Absolute Universe, "DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?"

That last part is likely a reference to Darkseid, a villain expected to be a pivotal part of DC Comics storytelling over the next few years. 

It's also been confirmed that this new Batman has no money, mansion, or butler. As for Superman, will he still be the hero we know and love without a family, the Fortress of Solitude, and no home?

When it comes to Wonder Woman, she'll be without an island paradise, a sisterhood to shape her, and a mission of peace, suggesting we're getting a far more grounded take on Diana Prince. In fact, all of these iconic characters look set to head down a darker path in the Absolute Universe.

You can read the full solicitation text for these upcoming issues below. 

DC-All-In-Special-1-OTO-Craig-min-copy

Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC's core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation!

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1
Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and WES CRAIG

GStmy-R3-WMAA8z-Q8

In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn't have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art by NICK DRAGOTTA

GStmz-OJWw-AAg-Jht

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow in this new universe?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

GStm0-Jc-Xk-AAXfn-R

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 7:08 AM
FINALLY! A dark and gritty take on some very famous superheroes.
OptimusPrime114
OptimusPrime114 - 7/19/2024, 7:20 AM
@clintthahamster - I thought the so-called SynderVerse already did that?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/19/2024, 7:37 AM
@OptimusPrime114 -

Wade said it did.

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 7:40 AM
@OptimusPrime114 - User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/19/2024, 7:12 AM
That Superman headline photo looks like Snake Plisken.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/19/2024, 7:19 AM
Just another Elseworld at the end of the day, Scott.
OptimusPrime114
OptimusPrime114 - 7/19/2024, 7:21 AM
@Doomsday8888 - A glorified Elseworld.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/19/2024, 7:32 AM
@OptimusPrime114
Kinda like Earth-One.
Or Injustice.
Or All Stars.
kg8817
kg8817 - 7/19/2024, 7:28 AM
How many times have we established that Jonathan and Martha Kent are the reason that Kal-El doesn’t become a genocidal worldwide tyrant in every universe? Clark Kent is what makes Kal-El the Superman we all know. And there is no Clark Kent without Jonathan and Martha.

This all looks lame, try hard and like it fits in the extreme 90’s.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2024, 8:02 AM
@kg8817 - People these days lack the importance of family values.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2024, 7:54 AM
"Batman has no money, mansion, or butler.".... then it's not Batman then. Is this meant to be some kinda lame lefty commie plot (rich = evil) to try and make the character more appealing to the "Modern audience"? The money is part of his character, in part, it allows him to do what he does, like Iron man, he's not spider-man or hobo Rorschach. They have done this before in past projects, like back in the dark knight rises film and all it ended up doing was creating a plot hole that had audiences confused and questioning how Bruce was able to travel back to Gotham from the other side of the world without his money and Butler's help.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 7/19/2024, 8:06 AM
@harryba11zack - or you could wait to read the story before judging it as a whole. If the premise doesn’t sound interesting to you, then just don’t read it 🤷‍♂️
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2024, 8:10 AM
@Epc11223 - User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/19/2024, 7:57 AM
I can't wait for Absolute Green Lantern.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2024, 7:59 AM
Batman without his parent's money is basically Daredevil without his super powers.
mck13
mck13 - 7/19/2024, 8:21 AM
What's funny is, if Zack Snyder had adapted this for a movie the critics would KILL HIM! Saying how DARK this is etc. When DC is ONLY good when its a DARK STORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

