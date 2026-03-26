Scarecrow Arc & Beyond: ABSOLUTE BATMAN's Future Detailed By Scott Snyder

Comic book writer Scott Snyder was a recent guest at MegaCon Orlando 2026, and his panel naturally focused on his work in DC Comics' Absolute Universe.

Snyder continues his critically acclaimed run on this flagship Absolute Universe title and provided a loose roadmap of sorts to the crowd while revealing that his plans for his run on Absolute Batman have now extended to a 50-issue run.

The Scarecrow arc kicks off in Absolute Batman #19, which hits comic book store shelves on April 15, while issue #20 will focus on the Joker's Robins.

Overall, Snyder revealed:

The overarching Scarecrow arc will last until Batman #25

The Riddler is the next villain to receive a big arc

Two-Face is more like the Punisher in the Absolute Universe

Deathstroke and Alfred have an Obi-Wan/Anakin relationship in the Absolute Universe

New, original villains will eventually be introduced in the series

Poison Ivy will return, power-up and connected to The Green and The Red

Snyder stated that the series has been outlined for about 50 or so issues, but didn't definitively confirm that the series would end at that point

Scott Snyder says there are no plans to end the ‘Absolute Universe’ anytime soon



"Until you guys stop reading them we have no plans to end it” pic.twitter.com/IJ6aDAqMSY — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 22, 2026 Scott Snyder shared new Absolute Batman info at Megacon Orlando!



•Absolute Scarecrow Arc will last till Issue 25,that's the major finale which will bring a lot of big changes to everything.

•After the Scarecrow Arc, the next arc is focused on Bruce's friends and Riddler in… pic.twitter.com/MdP7m8XyaT — DCU Updates (@dcuworld) March 23, 2026 Nick Dragotta has revealed designs for Absolute Two-Face and Penguin



Absolute Two-Face

▪️ Wears hair down the middle

▪️ Uses a Poker Chip

▪️ Pulls hair to side to reveal fate



Absolute Penguin

▪️ Body reconstructed cause of Bane

▪️ Uses canes/stilts that work as guns/blades pic.twitter.com/T0EaWrNW3w — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 21, 2026



The debut of Absolute Batman has turned into a true cultural moment for DC Comics, injecting (much-needed) fresh energy into the direct market and delivering record-setting sales.

As of early 2026, the series has firmly established itself as a generational success. The first issue, Absolute Batman #1, has even reached an impressive 11th printing, an occurrence that is exceedingly rare in today’s modern comic book market.

As of early 2026, the Absolute line has moved more than 8.5 million units overall, with Absolute Batman alone making up nearly 3 million of that total.

The line has also helped revive the collector side of the industry. Trading has picked up again, and the aftermarket is booming, with rare variant covers selling out almost instantly and then resurfacing for triple-digit prices on various resale platforms.