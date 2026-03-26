Scarecrow Arc & Beyond: ABSOLUTE BATMAN's Future Detailed By Scott Snyder

Comic book writer Scott Snyder was a recent guest at MegaCon Orlando 2026, and his panel naturally focused on his work in DC Comics' Absolute Universe.
Snyder continues his critically acclaimed run on this flagship Absolute Universe title and provided a loose roadmap of sorts to the crowd while revealing that his plans for his run on Absolute Batman have now extended to a 50-issue run.
The Scarecrow arc kicks off in Absolute Batman #19, which hits comic book store shelves on April 15, while issue #20 will focus on the Joker's Robins.
Overall, Snyder revealed:
- The overarching Scarecrow arc will last until Batman #25
- The Riddler is the next villain to receive a big arc
- Two-Face is more like the Punisher in the Absolute Universe
- Deathstroke and Alfred have an Obi-Wan/Anakin relationship in the Absolute Universe
- New, original villains will eventually be introduced in the series
- Poison Ivy will return, power-up and connected to The Green and The Red
- Snyder stated that the series has been outlined for about 50 or so issues, but didn't definitively confirm that the series would end at that point
The debut of Absolute Batman has turned into a true cultural moment for DC Comics, injecting (much-needed) fresh energy into the direct market and delivering record-setting sales.
As of early 2026, the series has firmly established itself as a generational success. The first issue, Absolute Batman #1, has even reached an impressive 11th printing, an occurrence that is exceedingly rare in today’s modern comic book market.
As of early 2026, the Absolute line has moved more than 8.5 million units overall, with Absolute Batman alone making up nearly 3 million of that total.
The line has also helped revive the collector side of the industry. Trading has picked up again, and the aftermarket is booming, with rare variant covers selling out almost instantly and then resurfacing for triple-digit prices on various resale platforms.
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here.
$4.99 4/15/2026