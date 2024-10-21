8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Trailer From Marvel Comics Sees Peter Parker Die Again...And Again...And Again!

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man storyline "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" and it features Peter Parker's repeated demise and some massive hints about what's to come...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

During this weekend's New York Comic Con, Executive Editor Nick Lowe and writer Joe Kelly shared the all-new Amazing Spider-Man "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" trailer. 

Featuring never-before-seen artwork, the 10-part saga begins in Amazing Spider-Man #61 on November 13; it will be written by Kelly with artwork by Ed McGuinness. 

Following Blood Hunt, the Marvel Universe has changed dramatically. Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor. Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions.

This year, Doom is delegating this task to...Spider-Man?! To accomplish his mission, the leader of Latveria has given the wall-crawler a new, magic-powered suit and eight extra lives.

This new trailer spotlights the abilities of Spidey's new suit and sheds more light on the mysterious origin of the mighty mystical undertaking that will cause the hero to die and be reborn again and again. Yes, comic book characters die and return to the land of the living a lot these days, but to see Spider-Man repeatedly perish is quite something. 

Peter Parker and Victor Von Doom have shared the page many times over the decades but will finally be seen in live-action alongside each other in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. 

Talking about the fact Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Doom, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently said, "[The studio wants me to make another Spider-Man] and I want to make another one. I want to make many more but I want to do it for the right reasons. I am navigating and figuring out what having that kind of power means and that responsibility. And I’m figuring it out and I’m speaking to people and asking questions."

"I’ve been speaking to [Robert] Downey a lot, especially about him making his return which is super exciting," he continued. "That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."

Check out this amazing trailer for "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" in the player below.

In the aftermath of Blood Hunt, Doctor Doom took on the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme and there are some duties he’d rather delegate. Who better to face the Scions of Cyttorak the Destroyer, the ruler of Crimson Cosmos, than your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? Spider-Man might be a little under-qualified for the task at hand, but Doctor Doom gifts him a new magical armor - and eight extra lives to go with it. That should be enough, right? Peter Parker sure hopes so.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by ED MCGUINNESS & NIKO HENRICHON
Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 11/13

Marvel Comics Announces EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE Series As The Anti-Hero Heads Down His Darkest Path Yet
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/21/2024, 11:55 AM
Seriously, why do the Spider-man writers hate Peter so much?
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/21/2024, 12:02 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - you must be new to comics, Peter has been getting shit on since amazing fantasy 15. all the greats have taking their turn shitting on Peter. that's the whole thing with the character is he is always down on his luck and the reason any stability and happiness is short lived before another creator comes in and takes a whack at our boy. i would be more interested to see story that actually puts into canon a reason why Peter is such a lightning rod for misfortune and bullshit.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/21/2024, 12:05 PM
@supermanrex - Definitely not new, that's why it's frustrating to see a lack of progress made.

I was excited to see him put his brilliance to work and make his own company only for that to be pissed away. Same for all the progress made under Superior Spider-man. Let the man grow
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/21/2024, 12:07 PM
@supermanrex - I do agree a specific reason for him being the focus of BS would make it feel a bit better. Although it seems the writers just have it out for him

