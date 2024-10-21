8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Trailer From Marvel Comics Sees Peter Parker Die Again...And Again...And Again!

During this weekend's New York Comic Con, Executive Editor Nick Lowe and writer Joe Kelly shared the all-new Amazing Spider-Man "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" trailer.

Featuring never-before-seen artwork, the 10-part saga begins in Amazing Spider-Man #61 on November 13; it will be written by Kelly with artwork by Ed McGuinness.

Following Blood Hunt, the Marvel Universe has changed dramatically. Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor. Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions.

This year, Doom is delegating this task to...Spider-Man?! To accomplish his mission, the leader of Latveria has given the wall-crawler a new, magic-powered suit and eight extra lives.

This new trailer spotlights the abilities of Spidey's new suit and sheds more light on the mysterious origin of the mighty mystical undertaking that will cause the hero to die and be reborn again and again. Yes, comic book characters die and return to the land of the living a lot these days, but to see Spider-Man repeatedly perish is quite something.

Peter Parker and Victor Von Doom have shared the page many times over the decades but will finally be seen in live-action alongside each other in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

Talking about the fact Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Doom, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently said, "[The studio wants me to make another Spider-Man] and I want to make another one. I want to make many more but I want to do it for the right reasons. I am navigating and figuring out what having that kind of power means and that responsibility. And I’m figuring it out and I’m speaking to people and asking questions."

"I’ve been speaking to [Robert] Downey a lot, especially about him making his return which is super exciting," he continued. "That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."

Check out this amazing trailer for "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" in the player below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by ED MCGUINNESS & NIKO HENRICHON

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 11/13