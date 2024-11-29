ALL-NEW VENOM #1 Preview Teases The Identity Of Marvel Comics Latest Lethal Protector - Possible SPOILERS

Who is the All-New Venom? Following the recent Venom War event, writer Al Ewing is spinning his symbiote saga into a brand new ongoing series alongside superstar artist Carlos Gómez.

Hitting stands next week, the series will see the Venom symbiote bond to a host very different than any he's had in history. The mystery of Venom's identity will unfold over the title's first arc, and when the secret is finally revealed, it will supposedly "shock readers and Marvel heroes alike."

As for who might be wearing the alien suit, Madame Masque, Robbie Robertson, Rick Jones, and Luke Cage are the confirmed candidates, with the latter three teased in this first look at the issue (courtesy of some very on-the-nose dialogue which sees them each hint that they might have a certain alien up their respective sleeves).

As for which of them will eventually be revealed as the All-New Venom...well, we'd imagine Marvel Comics plans to keep us waiting beyond just this first issue. As for Eddie Brock, he's the Marvel Universe's new Carnage!

On narrowing Venom's scope, Ewing said, "So we take a swing away from the big cosmic thing. The pendulum swings away from that and back into a much more intimate, character-based story, but also has a lot of that ground-level superhero action, where it’s less about cosmic entities battling in each other’s mindscapes, or mysterious zones beyond time, and much more on the street."

"Slinging webs, slinging chains, doing the Venom thing," the writer added. "It’s almost like my return to an old-school sort of superhero comic, but with a couple of twists that we’re gonna have fun bringing in."

Check out a first look at All-New Venom #1 below and stay tuned for more on the new Venom's identity as we have it.

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back - and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's... Wait, it's Venom?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction - but who? It could be the Journalist...the Terrorist...the Sidekick... or even the Mayor... We're giving you all the clues, good believers - but you won't know until the mask comes off!

