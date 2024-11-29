ALL-NEW VENOM #1 Preview Teases The Identity Of Marvel Comics Latest Lethal Protector - Possible SPOILERS

ALL-NEW VENOM #1 Preview Teases The Identity Of Marvel Comics Latest Lethal Protector - Possible SPOILERS

Marvel Comics has shared the first lettered preview for next Wednesday's All-New Venom #1, but who is the Marvel Universe's new Lethal Protector? There are a few big hints in this action-packed sneak peek.

By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Who is the All-New Venom? Following the recent Venom War event, writer Al Ewing is spinning his symbiote saga into a brand new ongoing series alongside superstar artist Carlos Gómez.

Hitting stands next week, the series will see the Venom symbiote bond to a host very different than any he's had in history. The mystery of Venom's identity will unfold over the title's first arc, and when the secret is finally revealed, it will supposedly "shock readers and Marvel heroes alike."

As for who might be wearing the alien suit, Madame Masque, Robbie Robertson, Rick Jones, and Luke Cage are the confirmed candidates, with the latter three teased in this first look at the issue (courtesy of some very on-the-nose dialogue which sees them each hint that they might have a certain alien up their respective sleeves). 

As for which of them will eventually be revealed as the All-New Venom...well, we'd imagine Marvel Comics plans to keep us waiting beyond just this first issue. As for Eddie Brock, he's the Marvel Universe's new Carnage!

On narrowing Venom's scope, Ewing said, "So we take a swing away from the big cosmic thing. The pendulum swings away from that and back into a much more intimate, character-based story, but also has a lot of that ground-level superhero action, where it’s less about cosmic entities battling in each other’s mindscapes, or mysterious zones beyond time, and much more on the street." 

"Slinging webs, slinging chains, doing the Venom thing," the writer added. "It’s almost like my return to an old-school sort of superhero comic, but with a couple of twists that we’re gonna have fun bringing in."

Check out a first look at All-New Venom #1 below and stay tuned for more on the new Venom's identity as we have it.

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back - and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's... Wait, it's Venom?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction - but who? It could be the Journalist...the Terrorist...the Sidekick... or even the Mayor... We're giving you all the clues, good believers - but you won't know until the mask comes off!

ALL-NEW VENOM #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by CARLOS GOMEZ
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Gold Foil Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
Wraparound Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Connecting Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Variant Cover by SKAN
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by CHRIS GIARRUSSO 
Insignia Variant Cover
On Sale 12/4

ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 11/29/2024, 2:35 PM
Not that I really care who the new Venom is (I don't really follow the comics), it seems obvious that it's Luke Cage. The color scheme alone is a tell and who would really care about the other candidates.

Unless it's a bait and switch situation, my money's on Mr.Cage
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/29/2024, 3:03 PM
@ChrisRed - It's a shame Marvel can't get a decent writer/artist to do a new solo series for him that they have to resort to cheap/temporary gimmicks like making him mayor of NYC and Venom just to keep him relevant. He has the potential to be as big as Black Panther.
Knowherefast
Knowherefast - 11/29/2024, 2:42 PM
I really enjoy the idea of this going back to a street-level vigilante approach but Marvel hasnt suprised anyone with a character reveal since before Sam Wilson got promoted to Captain America years ago to the point where he jokes that "everyone already knows"
Just promote your next move and carry on.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/29/2024, 3:25 PM
@Knowherefast - ok , but Sam wasnt "promoted" , he deserved the role we own him the shield to him and his people after all.
GM1988
GM1988 - 11/29/2024, 2:57 PM
With this preview the Candidates for the new host are Cage, Robetson, Masque and Jones, My moneys on Cage.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/29/2024, 2:57 PM
Oh my god please be white :(
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/29/2024, 3:22 PM
@Malatrova15 - ...why?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/29/2024, 3:24 PM
@asherman93 - its just a personal preference, Steve Rogers is my favorite Captain America and Oswald Cobblepot my favorite Penguin since childhood.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/29/2024, 3:25 PM
Hoping it's Robertson, would give him something to do rather than be in the fallout of Tombstone related drama.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/29/2024, 3:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - he can say "DAAAMN SON" to the amazing stuff Venom do....and maybe some "SAY WHAAAAAAT!" or other quirky jives

