Marvel Comics Announces EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE Series As The Anti-Hero Heads Down His Darkest Path Yet

At yesterday's "Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends" panel at New York Comic Con, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, current Venom scribe Al Ewing, and New York Times best-selling author Charles Soule revealed the future of symbiote storytelling.

All-New Venom was highlighted, as were plans for a future Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse crossover event. However, the biggest news is that a second symbiote ongoing series will spin out of Venom War: Eddie Brock: Carnage.

Launching in February, the comic will be written by Soule, known for his acclaimed run on Star Wars and illustrated by Jesus Saiz, following his work on recent titles like Captain America and Punisher. Set in the aftermath of Venom War, the startling saga sees longtime Venom host Eddie Brock operating as the new host of the violent and sadistic Carnage symbiote.

Here's the official description for Eddie Brock: Carnage:

The most Lethal Protector of all! He’s been Venom, he’s been Anti-Venom, he’s been the King in Black...now, Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one-and-only Carnage! Can he control his new other’s endless bloodlust? Or will he give himself over to madness and murder? Join Eddie and Carnage on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as their only guide!

"Carnage is someone that has to kill, so Eddie has to feed him deaths. In order for Eddie to be okay with that, the people he feeds Carnage are serial killers," Soule explained. "But Carnage is also an addict, and addicts need bigger and bigger highs..."

"I’m having a blast with this," he continued. "Jesus Saiz wanted to do a horror book. This is his wheelhouse. He loves creepy organic things to draw, and I’m giving him everything he can handle."

So, Venom meets Dexter? It sounds like a blast and this won't be the first time the Carnage Symbiote has found a host outside of Cletus Kasaday; for example, the alien briefly bonded with Norman Osborn for a time.

It's always a little odd to see Marvel Comics make announcements like this at a time when a new Venom movie, Venom: The Last Dance, is coming out, especially as it's so different from what people will see on screen.

Check out a first look at Eddie Brock: Carnage below.

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JESUS SAIZ

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 2/12