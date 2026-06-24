Daredevil Comic Gets Special Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Variant Covers For Upcoming Reprints

The new run of Daredevil by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Lee Garbett has become one of Marvel's biggest hits. Following a record-breaking launch—helped by True Believes Blind Bags—and more than half a million copies sold across its first three issues, the series has, as Marvel Comics puts it in a press release, "captivated longtime readers and newcomers alike."

The series has presented a bold new status quo for Matt Murdock, including the mystery behind the new supervillain Omen, and more.

On July 29, the first three issues of Daredevil will return to comic shops with new printings, including a fourth printing for the sold-out debut issue. Each of them will feature Marvel Television Variant Covers showcasing artwork from Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, now streaming on Disney+.

"Lee and I approached this book with so much love and excitement for Matt Murdock and his world," Phillips said today. "To be able to share that love with readers who are connecting so strongly with the story we're telling is one of the greatest feelings, and I am so grateful for the support that has brought Daredevil into even more printings. I promise... we're just getting started."

Marvel Television is in the midst of shooting Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, though we still haven't had an announcement about potential Season 4 plans. That could change at upcoming events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23, but time will tell.

Check out these newly revealed Daredevil: Born Again covers below, including the descriptions for each issue.