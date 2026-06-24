Daredevil Comic Gets Special Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Variant Covers For Upcoming Reprints

The new run of Daredevil by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Lee Garbett has become one of Marvel's biggest hits. Following a record-breaking launch—helped by True Believes Blind Bags—and more than half a million copies sold across its first three issues, the series has, as Marvel Comics puts it in a press release, "captivated longtime readers and newcomers alike."
The series has presented a bold new status quo for Matt Murdock, including the mystery behind the new supervillain Omen, and more.
On July 29, the first three issues of Daredevil will return to comic shops with new printings, including a fourth printing for the sold-out debut issue. Each of them will feature Marvel Television Variant Covers showcasing artwork from Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, now streaming on Disney+.
"Lee and I approached this book with so much love and excitement for Matt Murdock and his world," Phillips said today. "To be able to share that love with readers who are connecting so strongly with the story we're telling is one of the greatest feelings, and I am so grateful for the support that has brought Daredevil into even more printings. I promise... we're just getting started."
Marvel Television is in the midst of shooting Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, though we still haven't had an announcement about potential Season 4 plans. That could change at upcoming events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23, but time will tell.
Check out these newly revealed Daredevil: Born Again covers below, including the descriptions for each issue.
YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets - but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear - a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!
DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL TELEVISION 4TH PRINTING VARIANT COVER
A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH! MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death!
DAREDEVIL #2 MARVEL TELEVISION 3RD PRINTING VARIANT COVER
A DANGEROUS OMEN! The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels?
DAREDEVIL #3 MARVEL TELEVISION 2ND PRINTING VARIANT COVER