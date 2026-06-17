Doomed: Black Panther And Namor Unite Against Doctor Doom's Demonic Army In Avengers: Armageddon Tie-In

A new chapter in T'Challa and Namor's epic history of conflict, mistrust and betrayal arrives this September in Black Panther & Namor: Doomed.

Written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan (Marvel Zombies: Red Band) and illustrated by Stefano Nesi (Black Panther: Intergalactic), the five-issue limited series unites the two iconic rulers against a common enemy: Doctor Doom.

The saga spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, where the pair take part in the Avengers' explosive battle with Red Hulk, and Captain America, where Doctor Doom was recently revealed to be in Hell following his death in One World Under Doom.

Testing their uneasy bond like never before, T'Challa and Namor embark on a supernatural quest to the underworld to confront Doom after their respective kingdoms are attacked by demonic forces. What the two proud leaders discover about the nature of the threat—and about themselves—will topple the monarchies of the Marvel Universe forever.

Here's the official description for Black Panther & Namor: Doomed #1:

BLACK PANTHER AND NAMOR TRAPPED IN HELL...WITH DOOM!!! Black Panther and Namor must investigate Hell when Wakanda and Atlantis are attacked by demons! But once there, these rival kings discover they aren't alone, as they cross paths with the wandering soul of Doctor Doom!

Teasing the series, Parker said, "Truly, we feel like the most fortunate writers on Earth to get to tell stories with any of the iconic heroes from the limitless sandbox of the Marvel Universe, let alone icons as monumental as T'Challa, Namor, and Victor Von Doom."

"Black Panther is one of the coolest and most inspiring figures in all of fiction, and the Sub-Mariner’s iconic rivalry with him as one of the founding members of Marvel dating back to 1939 is the most hilarious and compelling dynamic we could hope to put our own personal spin on," he continued. "We can’t wait to show readers the unimaginable dangers that lie ahead in this bold new era."

"T'Challa, Namor, and Doom are among the richest characters comics have to offer," Sheridan added. "Not only are all three of them iconic in their own right, but the interpersonal relationships they have with each other seem to be an endless wellspring for enthralling stories."

"These are colossal characters, so we’re throwing a story with colossal stakes at them – a story that finds Black Panther, Sub-Mariner, and Doctor Doom all in unique, new roles within the Marvel Universe. For those reasons and many others, working on Doomed has been a real privilege."

Check out Dave Johnson's main cover below, and stay tuned for more on Black Panther & Namor: Doomed in the coming months.