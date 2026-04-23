Fantastic Four #15 Will Celebrate The Team's 65th Anniversary With An Epic Trip Through Time

Fantastic Four #15 Will Celebrate The Team's 65th Anniversary With An Epic Trip Through Time

Ryan North and Humberto Ramos spotlight the impact of Marvel's First Family across both the Marvel Universe and real-world history in Fantastic Four #15, an oversized 65th anniversary issue this August.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This August, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos celebrate the 65th anniversary of the debut of Marvel's First Family in 1961's Fantastic Four #1 with an oversized issue #15 that takes readers and the team on a thrilling adventure back and forth through time.

The quartet (and Johnny's facial hair) will be pushed to their limits as they spiral across eras of their own history with no hope of returning home unless a total stranger can help them return to the present, where a deadly threat awaits them.

The team first appeared in the pages of Fantastic Four #1 by co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, which provided the launching pad for the modern Marvel Universe.

Over the next 65 years, hundreds of talented creators would take the reins of the World's Greatest Comics Magazine, with North and Ramos being the latest pair to showcase the team's indomitable bond and adventurous spirit against threats including Emperor Doom, The Invincible Woman, and more.

Here's the official description for North and Ramos' Fantastic Four #15:

It's the 65th anniversary of The Fantastic Four, and to celebrate, we've got an extra-large, extra-fantastic adventure for you starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history and a universe of scientific progress! The Fantastic Four have been defeated: with their personal arrows of time reversed, they're careening into the past with no hope of salvation - unless a complete stranger can find out what they need. But even if she does, that will only get them halfway home, because there's still a threat in the present that's waiting to kill them - and that's IF they can arrive there alive! This is one issue you won't want to miss - because you'll have to wait 65 years for ANYTHING like it. PLUS: Johnny's mustache saves New York City?!

"Fantastic Four is a comic that matters like few others in the medium, so it's been a real honour to get to write both our 700th issue, and now this, our 65th anniversary special," North said today. "For this oversized issue we tell a story that runs across time - in two directions at once - while also getting to see the true effect the Fantastic Four have had on their world, and each other."

"It's got sci-fi, it's got relationships, it's got thrills and chills and fun and adventure and... wait, it says here it's also got a major turning point in Johnny's moustache? That can't be right, can it?"

Marvel Comics will also celebrate the heroes with Fantastic Four: 65 Years of the World's Greatest Comic Covers, a special issue featuring a gallery of more than 700 Fantastic Four covers illustrated by the industry’s finest talents, alongside commentary from creators past and present, also available on August 5.

Check out the cover for that and Ramos Fantastic Four #15 cover below, and keep an eye out for more news and reveals in the months to come.

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FANTASTIC FOUR #15
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Foil Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN
Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA
On Sale 8/5

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FANTASTIC FOUR: 65 YEARS OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST COMIC COVERS!
Art by VARIOUS
Cover by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY, MIKE WIERINGO & WALTER SIMONSON
On Sale 8/5

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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