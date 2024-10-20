Marvel Announces OLD MAN LOGAN-Style DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL Comic From Charles Soule And Steve McNiven

A few hours ago at the "Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski" panel at New York Comic Con, the Marvel Comics Editor in Chief was joined by artist Steve McNiven (Civil War) and New York Times best-selling author Charles Soule (Star Wars) to announce Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell.

The comic will mark McNiven's first major Marvel Comics work in nearly a decade. Joining him is no stranger to Hell's Kitchen. Soule, who had a classic run on Daredevil in 2015 reteams with the artist following their acclaimed work together on Death of Wolverine.

Set in a Marvel Universe future on the brink of collapse, the series introduces a grizzled, older version of Matt Murdock in the same vein as Old Man Logan.

Years into the future, a powerless Matt is no longer Daredevil, but he's still the Man Without Fear! Doing whatever he can to help those in need in a city broken beyond repair, he'll finally be able to take the fight to where it matters most when something catastrophic happens causing his powers to miraculously return.

With no one by his side, Daredevil has little chance against the evil permeating every corner until Captain America entrusts him with a mission to safeguard the world's only hope.

"I know whatever idea I write is going to be executed masterfully by Steve, and that level of trust allows you to take a lot of risks," Soule said. "It's been a really interesting process because the way we made it is something I wouldn't do with an artist that I didn't have this level of collaboration and trust with. We've been working on this book for four years, and that time has been well spent."

McNiven added, "I started out by going why are not more people learning from Frank [Miller] and the storytelling he does. I was inspired by his work on Dark Knight Returns. To a certain degree, the structure of a 16 panel grid forces you to do different storytelling techniques."

Marvel Comics has released an increased number of standalone comics like this in recent years - Avengers: Twilight was another recent hit - and everything we see here points to us getting an exciting new take on 'ol Hornhead.

Check out the cover along with interior artwork from Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell below.