Marvel Comics Announced The Conclusion Of Its ULTRAMAN Saga With THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN One-Shot

The climactic chapter of Marvel Comics' acclaimed Ultraman comic book saga hits comic book stores next February in The Fall of Ultraman.

The one-shot will be written by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom, the duo behind Ultraman's Marvel journey since the start, with art by Davide Tinto, returning after his work on Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven. Made in collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions, Marvel's venture into the Ultraman mythos began in 2020's The Rise of Ultraman, which delivered a bold reimagining of the pop culture icon's classic origin.

Ultraman's Marvel adventures continued in The Trials of Ultraman, Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven, and last year's Ultraman X the Avengers, where Japan’s greatest superhero finally crossed paths with Marvel's Mightiest Heroes.

It's all been leading to this, and at long last, we'll witness the end of this incredible chapter in Ultraman's groundbreaking legacy with The Fall of Ultraman. Here's the official description for the one-shot:

Together, they’ve crossed dimensions, unfurled conspiracies, tangled with giant Kaiju, and saved civilizations. But now, Ultraman and his team are given an unexpected glimpse at the path ahead – and that path leads unavoidably to the loss of our world’s greatest hero! What cosmic threat will be Ultraman’s undoing? Will the United Science Patrol be redeemed? And will Earth finally be lost to the sinister machinations that have been plaguing it for decades? It’s time to find out!

"Our very first version of the initial pitch for The Rise of Ultraman, our first Ultraman limited series, included an outline of how the saga would end," Groom explained. "Now, five years later, that end is here, and it comes bearing the same title as it did in that first outline: The Fall of Ultraman."

"It’s bittersweet to be saying goodbye to Shin, Kiki, Dan, and the rest of the Ultra Guard — but we’re thankful that we get to give them the send-off they deserve, and give Ultraman a final challenge worthy of both his shining heart and towering stature," he continued. "For the fans who have been with us from Rise to Fall, thank you — we hope you enjoy the finale!"

Higgins added, "It’s been one of the great honors of my career to spend the last five years helping bring a new interpretation of Ultraman to Western comic book readers.. Getting to play even a small part in expanding such a timeless, heroic mythology has meant the world to me."

"My deepest thanks to C.B. Cebulski, Tom Brevoort, Jeff Gomez, Danny Simon, Kei Minamitani and everyone at Tsuburaya Productions, at Tsuburaya Productions, and the incredible artists who brought these stories to life. And most of all, to my partner through every step of this journey, Mat Groom — without him, there simply wouldn’t be a series," he concluded.

Check out the cover for The Fall of Ultraman #1 below by Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Netho Diaz.