Marvel Comics Announces ARMAGEDDON Event From Chip Zdarsky - Is A CRISIS-Style Reboot Coming?

2015's Secret Wars wasn't quite a full-blown reboot for the Marvel Universe, but it did lead to a few significant changes (with perhaps the biggest being the fact that Miles Morales now calls Earth-616 home).

That wasn't too surprising because Marvel Comics has never rebooted its world in the same way as DC Comics, largely avoiding events quite as drastic as Crisis on Infinite Earths or "The New 52" initiative.

Could that be about to change? Marvel Comics has announced that, in June 2026, Daredevil, Devil's Reign, and Avengers: Twilight writer Chip Zdarsky will take charge of a game-changing new event titled Armageddon.

Here's everything we know so far from a press release just sent out by the publisher:

This June, the Marvel Universe faces ARMAGEDDON! Crafted by industry superstar Chip Zdarsky, ARMAGEDDON will impact the entire Marvel Universe, changing the face of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, the event that redefined the team for the 21st century. Groundwork for the event will be laid in upcoming storylines in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti’s Captain America as well as recent developments in the Ultimate Universe, specifically Miles Morales returning home with Origin Boxes in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5. Armageddon Assembles in June, but the countdown starts now!

Avengers: Disassembled ended the era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling in Avengers Mansion with a brutal attack on the team by the Scarlet Witch. That led to the formation of the New Avengers and significantly impacted the wider Marvel Universe.

Future issues of Captain America are set to feature Red Hulk and the return of S.H.I.E.L.D., while those Origin Boxes were created by the Ultimate Tony Stark with the intention of giving powers to the heroes who were robbed of their destinies by The Maker. With them now in the main Marvel Universe, it feels like some seismic changes are inbound.

The Ultimate Universe is ending in time for Armageddon, and it's hard to shake the feeling that this event will end with a new Marvel Universe with fresh status quos for many characters. If so, then perhaps we'll finally see Peter Parker grow up and settle down with Mary Jane Watson in time for Amazing Spider-Man #1000.

We'll see what happens, but additional details likely won't come our way for at least the next few months. In the meantime, you'll want to keep checking back here for all the latest Marvel Comics updates.