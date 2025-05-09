Marvel Comics Announces New AGE OF APOCALYPSE Event From Jeph Loeb: X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE

This September, Marvel Comics marks the 30th anniversary of Age of Apocalypse, one of the most groundbreaking X-Men storylines, with X-Men of Apocalypse, an all-new six-part event series by legendary writer Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original Age of Apocalypse, and, in his first series since returning to Marvel earlier this year, Eisner nominated artist Simone Di Meo.

Mirroring the first Age of Apocalypse saga, X-Men of Apocalypse will kick off in X-Men of Apocalypse: Alpha #1, continue through X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4 starting in November, and conclude in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1.

A prelude to the event will be featured in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 next month, where Loeb and Di Meo team up for the one-shot’s special Revelations Backup story. Here's the official description for the upcoming event series:

A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, Age of Apocalypse is home to a wartorn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse’s cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence—or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover’s explosive finale, X-Men of Apocalypse reignites the mission of this iconic reality’s X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe’s survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both teams’ destinies!

"Thirty years ago, the X-Men of Apocalypse took the comics world by storm and I was lucky enough to be part of it," Loeb shared today. "There were new characters! New designs! Heroes who were villains and villains who were heroes!"

"Now, for the 30th anniversary, an all-new, all-different story with spectacular art by Simone Di Meo brings us to this uncanny team that shouldn't even exist -- and they are coming here! Join Gambit, Sabretooth & Wild Child, Blink, Forge and Morph and more as they try to save one universe without dooming another!" he concluded.

Di Meo added, "Working with a legend like Jeph is really exciting. I've known his work for years along with the great impact it’s had on this industry and I'm really honored. Beyond that, I've really found a friend and someone who’s passionate about his work so it's really nice to work with him, Marvel and Tom [Brevoort] together day by day trying to build the best book of my career."

"Being able to touch a legendary story like Age of Apocalypse is unexpected for me, that event has an important place in Marvel history, and being able to enter it and give my own take is absolutely incredible."

Check out the main cover for X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 by Simone Di Meo, along with a first look at interior artwor,k and stay tuned for more news about the series in the weeks ahead.