Marvel Comics' FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025 Offerings Include SPIDER-MAN, FANTASTIC FOUR, STAR WARS, And More

2025's Free Comic Book Day is on May 3 and Marvel Comics has announced stories which will serve as entry points for all-new eras of Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man, a prelude to an upcoming X-Men saga, and a glimpse at the very first event set in the new Ultimate Universe.

For the second year in a row, Marvel will also present a Star Wars Free Comic Book Day title which explores what's to come in the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Plus, we'll see creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities spotlighted in a special Free Comic Book edition of Marvel's Voices.

Finally, those of you searching for the perfect first comic book for the young ones in your life with an all-new Free Comic Book Day: Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

Here's the solicitation text and cover art for each comic. We're not surprised to see the Fantastic Four and Ironheart highlighted with their respective MCU projects on the way next year, and it appears Joe Kelly is Amazing Spider-Man's new permanent scribe.

In advance of Marvel’s First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We’re simply too good to you!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by RYAN NORTH, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS, EDGAR DELGADO, CHIP ZDARSKY & IBAN COELLO

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer’s blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by JOE KELLY, DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JONAS SCHARF

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS! LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH! Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA, CHARLES SOULE & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by PHIL NOTO, LUKE ROSS, STEFANO RAFFAELE & MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL’S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART! Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago’s past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny’s star-studded wedding issue, Patriot’s explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRONHEART/MARVEL’S VOICES #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND & More

Art by JULIAN SHAW & More

FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone’s favorite heroes from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There’s no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1