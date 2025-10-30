Marvel Comics Officially Announces Its New Sorcerer Supreme: The Scarlet Witch

In the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, a new Sorcerer Supreme rises to take his place in Sorcerer Supreme, an ongoing series launching this December. The comic was announced months ago, but what we weren't told at the time was who would take over the "Sorcerer Supreme" mantle. Now, we have details on both that and the comic's creative team.

Wanda Maximoff has been many things: a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. Now, she claims a new title: Sorcerer Supreme.

We'll follow her adventures as Earth's primary mystical defender in Sorcerer Supreme, written by Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and rising star artist Bernard Chang (Blood Hunters). Fan favourite artist Leirix will deliver spellbinding main covers, while Scarlet Witch artist Russell Dauterman has designed Wanda's new costume.

He'll also provide variant covers for the first five issues. Each of those is set to spotlight a member of Wanda's advisory council, including Clea, Chthon, Wiccan and more magical experts.

Here's the official description for this new Sorcerer Supreme series:

Defying tradition and breaking every rule, Scarlet Witch charts a bold, new path as the SORCERER SUPREME! But will her rebellious approach to the role bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin? The Vishanti, unwilling to validate Wanda’s claim, anoint their own Sorcerer Supreme—AGATHA HARKNESS! Following a fiery battle with her former mentor, Wanda wakes up in Limbo where nothing is as it seems. And if she’s going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler...MADELYNE PRYOR! And with Wanda and the Vishanti distracted, what rising mystical threats have escaped their notice? Determined to fulfill her sacred new duty, Wanda expands her scope and redefines her power to protect the world like no Sorcerer Supreme ever has!

"When it comes to the Scarlet Witch...anything's possible," Orlando said today. "Those are the works Wanda lives by, and they're the words we as creators live by too. So, with the Sorcerer Supreme title in the wind after One World Under Doom, the question became—who's the next to wield the cloak and the eye?"

"Or more precisely—who could hear such powerful artifacts crying out from the edge of destruction? And in the Marvel Universe, there's one person above all who hears you when no one else will—Wanda Maximoff!"

He added, "I can't wait for folks to see Wanda take up the cloak and the eye—for the primal disruptor to shake things up in the face of magic's proprietors...with nothing less than the betterment of all in mind. And to be working with the incredible Bernard Chang and Ruth Redmond? That's a dream come true, folks—each page they touch brings style and power to Wanda like never before!"

When Doctor Strange died a few years ago, he passed the mantle to his wife, Clea Strange. He took it back after being resurrected, but willingly gave it to Doctor Doom during Blood Hunt to save the world. Since then, Doom has used his newfound Sorcerer Supreme status to take over the world.

Following his defeat in One World Under Doom, the responsibility passes to Wanda Maximoff, and if the Sorcerer Supreme covers below are any indication, this will be a fun ride for fans...

SORCERER SUPREME #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by LEIRIX

On Sale 12/31