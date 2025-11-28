Marvel Comics Pays Homage To CARNAGE Artist Clayton Crain With 20 Phenomenal Character Variant Covers

Marvel Comics Pays Homage To CARNAGE Artist Clayton Crain With 20 Phenomenal Character Variant Covers

Next January, Marvel Comics pays homage to one of its most prolific artists with 20 "Clayton Crain Variant Covers" spotlighting characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, The Punisher, Venom, and Wolverine.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

From the blazing trails of Ghost Rider to symbiote savagery and X-Force's murderous mutants, Clayton Crain's iconic art style has brought drama and gravitas to every corner of the Marvel Universe over the years.

Now, to celebrate his impactful decades-spanning career, Marvel is spotlighting his artwork this January with special "Clayton Crain Variant Covers."

Throughout the month and into February, Crain will deliver stunning depictions of various Marvel heroes on over 20 covers on select titles, featuring many characters he had a significant hand in shaping, including Venom and Archangel. The covers will also be available as virgin variant covers.

"Each of the 20 covers are acrylic painted, which took a total time of around 150 hours to complete," Crain explained today. "Several of them, even after nearly 27 years in the industry, represent my first shot at a published piece of that character. This was a great time, and I am thankful for my editors for their confidence in completing such a marathon of covers."

Crain is an incredible artist whose credits include Ghost Rider: Trail of Tears, Ghost Rider: Road to Damnation, Venom vs. Carnage, X-Force, Carnage: Family Feud, and Carnage, U.S.A

It's hard to pick a favourite while looking through these variants, but it would be great to see Marvel Comics do more of them, putting the spotlight on its biggest artists and characters in the process. 

Check out the "Clayton Crain Variant Covers" below, and stay tuned for more as we have it. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

On Sale 1/7

NOVA: CENTURION #3 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER
VENOM #253 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
WOLVERINE #14 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER

On Sale 1/14

BLACK CAT #6 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
KNULL #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER
SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #4 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
UNCANNY X-MEN #22 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER

On Sale 1/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #2 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #3 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
PLANET SHE-HULK #3 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
X-MEN #24 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER

On Sale 1/28

INFERNAL HULK #3 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
IRON MAN #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
PUNISHER: RED BAND #5 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 

On Sale 2/11

CYCLOPS #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 
WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1 CLAYTON CRAIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

On Sale 2/18

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7 CLAYTON CRAIN VARIANT COVER 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel EIC Suggests MJ Slept With Bruce Wayne The Night Before Marrying Spider-Man In Resurfaced Interview
Related:

Marvel EIC Suggests MJ Slept With Bruce Wayne The Night Before Marrying Spider-Man In Resurfaced Interview
STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11 Preview Sees Kylo Ren Don His Grandfather Darth Vader's Helmet
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11 Preview Sees Kylo Ren Don His Grandfather Darth Vader's Helmet

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/28/2025, 5:13 PM
don't bee using clickbait like that on meee!!, for a second there I thought sydney sweeney was confirmed for black cat
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder