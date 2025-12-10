Marvel Comics Reveals David Nakayama's New Color Block Variant Covers Featuring Spider-Man, Deadpool, And More

Starting with red, white, and blue-themed covers, superstar cover artist David Nakayama kicks off his "Color Block Variant Covers" this February, and a first look has been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2025 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Starting in February, Marvel Comics will spotlight the artwork of David Nakayama, the acclaimed artist known for his eye-catching, vibrant covers, in new "Color Block Variant Covers."

As the name suggests, each cover will primarily utilise a single color, reflected in both the character depicted and the background, creating a striking visual. The epic collection will hit stands in three waves, with the first ten, featuring the color red, debuting in February, followed by white and blue waves in April and June.

Each "Color Block Variant Covers" will also be available as a virgin variant cover, ensuring Nakayama’s clean compositions can be enjoyed to the fullest.

One of the industry's most popular cover artists, Nakayama's talent has graced nearly every corner of the Marvel Universe. Today, you can see his colorful take on various Marvel icons in a way that showcases his unique and exuberant style. 

Asked what inspired these covers, Nakayama said, "In 2021, I was looking for an eye-catching cover idea that would really stand out on the convention circuit and came up with an almost all-red Scarlet Witch cover. To my complete surprise and delight, it really took off, and I've since drawn many other covers with the same technique."

"But it's been a minute, and when Marvel asked about bringing these back, we decided to go big," the artists continued. "With this new collection of covers, I'm thrilled to play again with a bold, strategically-limited palette and a wide variety of characters I've never drawn this way before (or at all in some cases!). I hope you enjoy!"

You can check out the first four covers below, and make sure you keep checking back here for the rest of them in the months ahead. 

image host
image host
image host
image host

On Sale 2/4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA
AVENGERS #35 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 

On Sale 2/11

VENOM #254 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 
WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 
X-MEN #25 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 

On Sale 2/18

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA
DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #4 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 
FANTASTIC FOUR #8 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 

On Sale 2/25

IRON MAN #2 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA 
SORCERER SUPREME #3 COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

