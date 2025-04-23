Marvel Comics Teases Peter Parker's Most Desperate Battle Yet In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's July Issues

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at July's upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, revealing what they're calling Peter Parker's "most desperate battle" yet as he takes on the mysterious Hellgate...

By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The new era of Amazing Spider-Man has begun courtesy of Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz. The series promises to take Peter Parker into bold new territory, and we now have a first look at July's issues. 

In the two-part Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8, Spidey gets utterly demolished by Hellgate, a brutal takedown that marks only the beginning of the mysterious new supervillain's plans for the web-slinger. It's said that the plot will continue to ramp up as the series approaches its milestone #975th issue later this year. 

Here are the official descriptions for both issues: 

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN! Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!

TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN! The fight continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There MUST be something!

"Hellgate, I think, is gonna be a really fun character," Kelly previously told AIPT. "He’s gonna be pretty mysterious, but he’s got a lot going on, and he’s very strong."

"Some of these characters I really love, like the villains. And then some of them, I feel like, well, I’ve seen them a bunch of times," he continued. "I’m hoping to have a couple of years. That’s certainly the plan. If people are happy, then, you know, I’ll keep chugging along."

"It’s not even a longevity thing to me," the writer added. "It’s a potency effect. Did this story hit you? Cool. And hopefully, you get a bunch of those in a row. And that makes a run."

The first issue of Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man run received positive reviews, and while it's never easy introducing a new villain in a rogues gallery for a character as iconic as this one, we're certainly intrigued to see what Hellgate brings to the table. 

You can check out the covers for Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 below. 

ASM7-Cover

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 7/2

ASM2025008-Cover

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 7/23

Thing94
Thing94 - 4/23/2025, 6:04 AM
Nice! Love John Romita Jr artwork!
Odin
Odin - 4/23/2025, 6:10 AM
Can't someone ban JR.JR from doing anymore Spider-man art? Ewh.

