Marvel Comics Teases Peter Parker's Most Desperate Battle Yet In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's July Issues

The new era of Amazing Spider-Man has begun courtesy of Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz. The series promises to take Peter Parker into bold new territory, and we now have a first look at July's issues.

In the two-part Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8, Spidey gets utterly demolished by Hellgate, a brutal takedown that marks only the beginning of the mysterious new supervillain's plans for the web-slinger. It's said that the plot will continue to ramp up as the series approaches its milestone #975th issue later this year.

Here are the official descriptions for both issues:

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN! Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?! TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN! The fight continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There MUST be something!

"Hellgate, I think, is gonna be a really fun character," Kelly previously told AIPT. "He’s gonna be pretty mysterious, but he’s got a lot going on, and he’s very strong."

"Some of these characters I really love, like the villains. And then some of them, I feel like, well, I’ve seen them a bunch of times," he continued. "I’m hoping to have a couple of years. That’s certainly the plan. If people are happy, then, you know, I’ll keep chugging along."

"It’s not even a longevity thing to me," the writer added. "It’s a potency effect. Did this story hit you? Cool. And hopefully, you get a bunch of those in a row. And that makes a run."

The first issue of Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man run received positive reviews, and while it's never easy introducing a new villain in a rogues gallery for a character as iconic as this one, we're certainly intrigued to see what Hellgate brings to the table.

You can check out the covers for Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/23