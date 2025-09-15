MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN Leaked Panels Reveals Captain America And Wonder Woman's Shocking Shared History

This week, Marvel Comics teams up with DC Comics for Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1, a long-awaited crossover between the two companies. In the main story, a mixture of science and magic will bring the Merc with the Mouth to Gotham City, but Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson's Captain America/Wonder Woman backup takes a very different approach.

In that, the Marvel and DC Universes are, and always have been, one big reality shared by the heroes of both worlds. As a result, Steve Rogers and Diana Prince have a shared history, including the fateful day that Captain America was pulled out of the ice by her, Iron Man, Thor, The Wasp, and Superman.

We also learn that Steve stopped Wonder Woman from killing Maxwell Lord, and that she sided with him during the Superhuman Civil War.

Bleeding Cool has shared several leaked panels from Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1, confirming that they both fought during World War II, confronting Hitler together.

That was the first time they met, and it seems their decades-long friendship was forged when Diana stopped Steve from shooting the Nazi dictator as revenge for his role in the death of millions. Or not. We'll have to wait until Wednesday to find out.

This crossover is only set to last two issues, but the hope is that it will be successful enough to spawn more meetings between these characters.

Zdarsky has written various Marvel and DC titles, including Batman and Daredevil. His approach, a world where the Avengers and Justice League have always coexisted, is arguably the most exciting and intriguing, and this world is sure to be one that fans want to spend much more time in moving forward.

You can check out some of the leaked pages from Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1 below. More can be found at Bleeding Cool.

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Written by ZEB WELLS, KEVIN SMITH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GREG CAPULLO, ADAM KUBERT, TERRY DODSON, GURIHIRU

On Sale 9/17