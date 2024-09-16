MICKEY & FRIENDS Become Marvel's FANTASTIC FOUR In Wacky New Comic Book Crossover Next January

MICKEY & FRIENDS Become Marvel's FANTASTIC FOUR In Wacky New Comic Book Crossover Next January

The next Marvel and Disney mashup comic adventure arrives in January's Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1. Find more details on what to expect, and cover art, here!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Over the past year, the Marvel mythos has been infused with Disney magic in new What If...? one-shots that put Mickey Mouse and the gang into classic Marvel Comics storytelling.

It took Disney longer to start releasing comics like this than we expected; when Disney first acquired Marvel, we expected that to become the norm, though outside of Big Hero 6, Disney Animation and Pixar have, unfortunately, never been mashed up with the Marvel Universe. 

Regardless, following Donald Duck's remarkable adventures as Wolverine and Thor, and Minnie's flight as Captain Marvel, the whole gang gets in on the action next January in Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1

Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and illustrated by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1 will take things back to very foundation of the Marvel Universe! In 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby kicked off the age of heroes in Fantastic Four #1 and now, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald pay homage to this landmark comic.

It's said that we'll see the gang put a wild spin on Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben’s fateful space voyage, the cosmic storm that gifted them their unique abilities, and their legendary first superhero battle against Mole Man.

Here's the issue's official description:

Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky...Thing! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the Fantastic Four. And they’ll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!

"As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel’s first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!" Editor Mark Paniccia shared today while hyping up the comic. 

Check out the main cover, as well as variant covers by Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo, for Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1 below.

MDWHATIFMICKEYFF2025-Cover
MDWHATIFMICKEYFF2025001-Noto
MDWHATIFMICKEYFF2025001-Zullo

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by RICCARDO SECCHI, STEVE BEHLING
Art by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO
Cover by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO
Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO
On Sale 1/8

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Character Makes Marvel Comics Debut In Agatha Harkness-Led CRYPT OF SHADOWS One-Shot
Related:

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Character Makes Marvel Comics Debut In Agatha Harkness-Led CRYPT OF SHADOWS One-Shot
ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND Series From Marvel Will Revisit Rogue's Comic Book Romance With Magneto
Recommended For You:

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND Series From Marvel Will Revisit Rogue's Comic Book Romance With Magneto
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Asterisk
Asterisk - 9/16/2024, 4:06 PM
Yeah I can’t lie that’s so [frick]ing cool
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/16/2024, 4:09 PM
That harlequin baby skinned Donald will haunt my nigths from now on
SummersClan
SummersClan - 9/16/2024, 4:09 PM
This almost makes you forget Disney tried to erase this property not too long ago.
asherman93
asherman93 - 9/16/2024, 4:13 PM
Damn, didn’t realize the quest to bring Sora back from Quadratum would result in Disney Town getting exposed to the Power Cosmic.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/16/2024, 4:14 PM
@asherman93 - I know it would make absolutely zero sense, but if Sora showed up in Secret Invasion, I'd probably crap myself.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder