MICKEY & FRIENDS Become Marvel's FANTASTIC FOUR In Wacky New Comic Book Crossover Next January

Over the past year, the Marvel mythos has been infused with Disney magic in new What If...? one-shots that put Mickey Mouse and the gang into classic Marvel Comics storytelling.

It took Disney longer to start releasing comics like this than we expected; when Disney first acquired Marvel, we expected that to become the norm, though outside of Big Hero 6, Disney Animation and Pixar have, unfortunately, never been mashed up with the Marvel Universe.

Regardless, following Donald Duck's remarkable adventures as Wolverine and Thor, and Minnie's flight as Captain Marvel, the whole gang gets in on the action next January in Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1.

Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and illustrated by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1 will take things back to very foundation of the Marvel Universe! In 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby kicked off the age of heroes in Fantastic Four #1 and now, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald pay homage to this landmark comic.

It's said that we'll see the gang put a wild spin on Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben’s fateful space voyage, the cosmic storm that gifted them their unique abilities, and their legendary first superhero battle against Mole Man.

Here's the issue's official description:

Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky...Thing! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the Fantastic Four. And they’ll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!

"As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel’s first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!" Editor Mark Paniccia shared today while hyping up the comic.

Check out the main cover, as well as variant covers by Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo, for Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1 below.

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by RICCARDO SECCHI, STEVE BEHLING

Art by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Cover by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

On Sale 1/8