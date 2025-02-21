New CAPTAIN AMERICA Comic From Chip Zdarsky Will Reveal Steve Rogers' First Clash With Doctor Doom

This July, writer Chip Zdarsky will relaunch Captain America alongside artist Valerio Schiti. Following the former's Eisner-nominated run on Daredevil, it's said he and Schiti will team up "to change how the world views Captain America forever."

The opening arc of their new run takes place in a rarely explored period; after the World War II hero emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Declassifying Steve Rogers' first mission after re-enlisting in the U.S. Army, the story sees Captain America tasked with infiltrating Latveria, leading to his previously untold first encounter with Doctor Doom.

Packed with "bold, relevant insights" into Captain America's role and legacy as he learns just how much the world has changed in his absence, this top-secret conflict will come back to haunt all involved when the series progresses into present-day storylines.

In addition, it's said we can look forward to Cap suiting up in a never-before-seen stealth uniform and leading an all-new group of Howling Commandos.

Here's the official description of the new Captain America series:

While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed—for better and for worse. He awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren’t so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future?

"I’ve been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual Captain America title feels like a dream," Zdarsky shared. "We’re exploring Cap's early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I’m pretty excited to get this out there in the world, especially with Valerio and Frank’s amazing art."

"I’ve been approaching this title the way I approached my run on Daredevil, really trying to get in Cap’s head with a grounded, human look at who he is in this new world. Steve Rogers is the best of us, and I want that to come through on every page," the writer concluded.

Check out a promotional image by Schiti below along with concept art revealing 1960s-inspired takes on the Howling Commandos, Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, and more.