PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Series Will Pit The Wall-Crawler Against A Rogue Yautja Hunter

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Series Will Pit The Wall-Crawler Against A Rogue Yautja Hunter

Next April, the galaxy's greatest hunter continues to unleash violence on the Marvel Universe in Benjamin Percy and Marcelo Ferreira's Predator vs. Spider-Man. Can the wall-crawler overcome the Yautja?

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 21, 2024 03:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine better known as Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its King.

Next April, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in Predator vs. Spider-Man. The series continues the tradition of pitting the iconic alien against some of Marvel's most popular superheroes. 

First teased on social media last month, Predator vs. Spider-Man will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history.

Here's the official description of the four-part limited series:

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood.

"Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved web-slinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York," Percy said. "It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world -- and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes -- oh, hell yes) Kraven."

"Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other," the writer continued. "This Yautja -- who we're calling Skinner -- has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

Since Disney acquired the rights to the Alien and Predator franchise, we've seen both the Xenomorphs and Yautja take on a major role in the Marvel Universe. Along with crossovers like this one, they've also starred in their own franchise-building comic books. 

An Alien: Romulus sequel is in the works at Disney as is an FX TV series. We're also getting two new Predator movies, one animated and one live-action, from Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg.

Witness the terror that awaits Spidey in Paulo Siqueira's main cover along with a variant cover by Ryan Brown and stay tuned for more on Predator vs. Spider-Man as we have it. 

PREDSM2025001-Cover
PREDSM2025001-Brown

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by MARCELO FERREIRA
Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN
On Sale 4/23

Marvel Comics Reveals New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Creative Team And Teases Sinister Threat For New #1 Relaunch
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Creative Team And Teases Sinister Threat For New #1 Relaunch
DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME Comic Book Series Sees Wade Wilson Kill Everyone...Again!
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME Comic Book Series Sees Wade Wilson Kill Everyone...Again!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 12/21/2024, 3:57 AM
I mean Spidey should low-key be able to wipe the floor with a Predator? Surely?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 4:06 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - with Spider-Mans spider senses, he should be able to out maneuver any of a Predators attacks. But actually, with that logic, Spidey should be able to out maneuver every appointment he faces, but he doesn't. So maybe a Predator could take him.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/21/2024, 4:11 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Spidey has lost to Kraven in the past and imo Predator > Kraven, so don’t think it’ll be that easy. We’re talking about a highly advanced alien hunter.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 4:07 AM
I'm thinking how much more effective of a hunter is a Predator compared to Kraven the Hunter? That might be a good gauge to base this encounter off of.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder