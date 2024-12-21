PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Series Will Pit The Wall-Crawler Against A Rogue Yautja Hunter

In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine better known as Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its King.

Next April, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in Predator vs. Spider-Man. The series continues the tradition of pitting the iconic alien against some of Marvel's most popular superheroes.

First teased on social media last month, Predator vs. Spider-Man will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history.

Here's the official description of the four-part limited series:

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood.

"Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved web-slinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York," Percy said. "It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world -- and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes -- oh, hell yes) Kraven."

"Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other," the writer continued. "This Yautja -- who we're calling Skinner -- has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

Since Disney acquired the rights to the Alien and Predator franchise, we've seen both the Xenomorphs and Yautja take on a major role in the Marvel Universe. Along with crossovers like this one, they've also starred in their own franchise-building comic books.

An Alien: Romulus sequel is in the works at Disney as is an FX TV series. We're also getting two new Predator movies, one animated and one live-action, from Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg.

Witness the terror that awaits Spidey in Paulo Siqueira's main cover along with a variant cover by Ryan Brown and stay tuned for more on Predator vs. Spider-Man as we have it.