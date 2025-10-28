RUMOR: Writer Brian Michael Bendis Returning To Marvel Comics - Is It For AVENGERS, DAREDEVIL, Or...?

Brian Michael Bendis's achievements in the Marvel Universe are many. He co-created Ultimate Spider-Man alongside Mark Bagley and had hugely successful, multi-year runs on titles such as Avengers, New Avengers, Dark Avengers, Alias, and Daredevil.

Even that list barely scratches the surface, and when Bendis jumped ship to DC Comics, there was a lot of excitement among fans. His Superman was fine, but it didn't quite resonate in the same way as his Marvel Comics work did.

Bleeding Cool has learned that Bendis is returning to the Marvel Universe in 2026. The question is, which series will he be working on?

The site doesn't know, but it put forward three likely possibilities. Saladin Ahmed's Daredevil run ended last month and was widely considered a disappointment after Charles Soule's and Chip Zdarsky's respective stints writing the Man Without Fear.

Marvel Comics has yet to reveal the title's next creative team. With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set for a March 2026 premiere, Bendis's return there makes sense.

At the same time, next January's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 has been described as the finale of the series. The character has somewhat stagnated in recent years, so bringing Bendis back into the fold for a fresh start with the character he co-created would be welcomed.

Avengers #800, meanwhile, is solicited to include "a surprise can't-miss blockbuster return creative team from Avengers' past." The implication is that it could set the stage for Bendis to take over the series again, heading into 2026.

That does seem like the most likely possibility for the writer right now, though we're sure many of you will be rooting for Daredevil. Bendis, alongside artist Alex Maleev, completely redefined the character in the early 2000s, and could surely do so again now.

The publisher recently released its January 2026 solicitations, and with no mention of Bendis there, we'd bet on his return being made official in the next couple of months.

Which comic book series would you like to see Bendis in charge of upon his long-awaited Marvel Comics return?

• EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES mark a critical MILESTONE with eight hundred issues!

• Everything has been building toward this: MYRDDIN's ENDGAME!

• KANG stands revealed at the precipice of a NEW UNIVERSE!

• PLUS: A SURPRISE CAN'T-MISS BLOCKBUSTER RETURN CREATIVE TEAM FROM AVENGERS' PAST!

AVENGERS #34 (LEGACY #800)

Written by JED MACKAY & SURPRISE WRITER

Art by FARID KARAMI & SURPRISE ARTIST

Wraparound Connecting Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 12/3