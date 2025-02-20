SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE Will Finally Reunite In A New Ongoing Series From Marvel Comics

Two superstar creators. Two legendary heroes. One blockbuster series. Marvel Comics has announced today that two of its biggest icons will again team up in the pages of Spider-Man & Wolverine.

The new ongoing series comes from best-selling writer and screenwriter Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) and acclaimed industry talent Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man: Reign).

Their personalities may clash, but when Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Best There Is join forces, few threats in the Marvel Universe can stand in their way! Now, the odd couple is back together to tackle a mystery deeply rooted in secrets from both their pasts.

Here's the official description for Spider-Man & Wolverine:

THWIKT! Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best! With great power, there must also come...the best there is! SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for their biggest adventure together yet! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as Logan and Peter Parker find themselves up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero...

Polygon spoke to Guggenheim who said, "Spider-Man and Wolverine are probably my two favorite Marvel characters to write and among my favorites in all of comics. I wrote Peter and Logan very early in my career, so I’m particularly excited about returning to them with a great deal more of experience and skill to lend to the endeavor."

"Kaare Andrews and I are determined to deliver a comic book blockbuster every month, with action that never stops," he concluded.

"Spider-Man and Wolverine have always attracted the best artists in comics and I’m pulling from all of them," Andrews added. "But honestly, it’s not just about individual artists - it’s about the era that shaped me. The late ‘80s and early ‘90s comics were a huge influence, and that’s where I first fell in love with the medium."

This is an iconic pairing and one we can only hope makes it into the next Avengers movies when Hugh Jackman's Wolverine crosses paths with one (or all) of the Spider-Men played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

You can check out covers for the debut issue of Spider-Man & Wolverine, including variant covers by Mark Bagley, Clayton Crain and Dave Marquez, below.