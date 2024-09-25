STORM: Marvel Comics Reveals Another New Costume For Ororo Munroe Reimagining A Classic Look

Throughout Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's Storm ongoing series, Ororo Munroe will debut a variety of bold looks, including an all-new costume in issue two, on sale in November. Take a closer look...

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Next week, Storm will soar higher than ever before in a new ongoing solo series. Written by Murewa Ayodele and drawn by Lucas Werneck, Storm will position Ororo Munroe as Earth’s Mightiest Mutant as she safeguards the planet against high-level threats from the Storm Sanctuary, her new headquarters in Atlanta.

Showcasing the X-Man as the Omega-Level powerhouse she is, it's a bright new era for the iconic hero and, with a new era, comes a new costume. 

In addition to a show stopping new main costume, Werneck has been busy designing all kinds of stunning looks for Storm's adventures, and today, you can check out a reimagined version of Storm's classic silver suit that will debut in issue #2.

Determined to make Storm the most epic series on stands, Ayodele and Werneck's opening issue sees Storm dive headfirst into a potential nuclear meltdown. From there, her sagas only escalate as she catches the attention (and admiration) of omnipotent cosmic forces like Oblivion as well as supervillains that match her standing such as Doctor Doom.

As Storm cements her role as the world’s prime protector, she’ll require a wardrobe that can meet any challenge. It's said we can look forward to a variety of new additions to the character’s rich history of memorable costumes, including armors, cosmically-charged suits, and plenty of high-fashion out-of-costume attire worthy of a goddess.

"Fashion is always one of the many tools that I reach for when looking for inspiration," Werneck explained. "You can tell so much about a character through their clothes, and this kind of visual narrative is something that I love. Now you can imagine how excited I was when Marvel gave me the opportunity and space to work with the fashion of such an iconic character like Ororo."

"I’m really trying to give her a sense of style. I imagine her having this kind of goddess aura, but she also has so much humanity in her, so the challenge here is to translate all of the aspects that define her in the way she dresses, moves, talks - the way that she lives."

He added, "I'm having so much fun, and I hope that the fans enjoy all the tiny details that we’re building for her along with all the surprises that we cooking in this series."

Check out Werneck's latest Storm design below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

STORM2024002-Design

STORM2024001-Cover

STORM #1
Written by MUREWA AYODELE
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
On Sale 10/2

STORM2024002-Cover

STORM #2
Written by MUREWA AYODELE
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
On Sale 11/20

STORM2024003-Cover

STORM #3
Written by MUREWA AYODELE
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
On Sale 12/11

STORM Teams Up With More Of The Marvel Universe's Greatest Superheroes On Electrifying Variant Covers
View Recorder