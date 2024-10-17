ULTIMATE WOLVERINE Comic Book Announced; Will Feature Logan As The Ultimate Universe's Winter Soldier!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE Comic Book Announced; Will Feature Logan As The Ultimate Universe's Winter Soldier!

Marvel Comics has announced plans to add a new Ultimate Wolverine to its Ultimate Universe, but this version of Logan is his world's Winter Soldier deployed by Magik, Colossus. and Omega Red. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 17, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

New York Comic Con is currently in full swing and Marvel Comics has just announced that a new ongoing series will join Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimates next January: Ultimate Wolverine

Written by rising star Chris Condon (Venom War: Daredevil) and illustrated by Moon Knight artist Alessandro Cappuccio, the series will stick true to the character's origin as a government weapon, making Ultimate Wolverine an unwilling agent of the Maker, the secret creator of this corrupt universe.

Mindwiped and used as an assassin, he's still the best there is at what he does...even if he's not in control of who he does it to.

In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council - Magik, Colossus and Omega Red - deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But who is the weapon behind the mask? In case it wasn't obvious, it's this new, Ultimate version of Wolverine. 

Before the new series arrives in January, we'll get to see him in action for the first time in a prelude story by Condon and Cappuccio in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, the special one-shot that concludes the first year of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe and sets up the next year of stories, including the Maker’s long-awaited return.

"When Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it," Condon said today. "I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new."

"You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why," he continued. "If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him and that’s because he’s wild."

Check out Cappuccio's main cover for Ultimate Wolverine #1 below along with variant covers by Gleb Melnikov and Steve Skroce. You can also see Cappuccio's original design sheet and the newly revealed Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 "Spoiler Variant Cover" featuring Ultimate Wolverine.

ULTWOLV2025001-Cover
ULTWOV2025001-Melnikov
ULTWOLV2025001-Skroce
ULTWOLV2025001-Design
ULTUNIV2024001-Cappuccio-Spoiler

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP & CHRIS CONDON
Art by JONAS SCHARF & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
Spoiler Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 12/11

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Variant Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV
Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE
On Sale 1/15

Doctor Doom Steals Christmas In First Look At Marvel Comics' MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH
Related:

Doctor Doom Steals Christmas In First Look At Marvel Comics' MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH
Marvel Comics Teases Identity Of ALL-NEW VENOM With Some Must-See Variant Covers
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Teases Identity Of ALL-NEW VENOM With Some Must-See Variant Covers
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/17/2024, 12:16 PM
Sure why not
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/17/2024, 12:27 PM
Great design and implementation
SKetCH
SKetCH - 10/17/2024, 12:29 PM
Honestly, this entirely new Ultimate universe is taking SO LONG to really get going. Each week I read a new issue for one of the launch titles and I feel like there's barely any progression. Of 23 pages, the first 22 are exposition of what we already know, and that last page is what makes you come back the next month... but then next month comes and it's a half-step forward.

Idk, I'm enjoying USM the most, but UBP, UXM, & the Ultimates just seem to be dragging on at a snail's pace.

This looks cool, but is it gonna take a year's worth of issues before there's an actual story?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/17/2024, 12:31 PM
I actually love this idea, defo picking this one up.
dracula
dracula - 10/17/2024, 12:31 PM
This ultimate universe feels less like the ultimate universe (which was basically an attempt to boil the characters down to their roots and modernize them) and more like a what if universe
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 10/17/2024, 12:38 PM
Thought that was a Deadpool mask for a second
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/17/2024, 12:39 PM
Why does he look like Deadpool?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/17/2024, 12:49 PM
Marvel really loves mixing their characters together these days.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder