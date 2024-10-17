ULTIMATE WOLVERINE Comic Book Announced; Will Feature Logan As The Ultimate Universe's Winter Soldier!

New York Comic Con is currently in full swing and Marvel Comics has just announced that a new ongoing series will join Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimates next January: Ultimate Wolverine!

Written by rising star Chris Condon (Venom War: Daredevil) and illustrated by Moon Knight artist Alessandro Cappuccio, the series will stick true to the character's origin as a government weapon, making Ultimate Wolverine an unwilling agent of the Maker, the secret creator of this corrupt universe.

Mindwiped and used as an assassin, he's still the best there is at what he does...even if he's not in control of who he does it to.

In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council - Magik, Colossus and Omega Red - deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But who is the weapon behind the mask? In case it wasn't obvious, it's this new, Ultimate version of Wolverine.

Before the new series arrives in January, we'll get to see him in action for the first time in a prelude story by Condon and Cappuccio in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, the special one-shot that concludes the first year of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe and sets up the next year of stories, including the Maker’s long-awaited return.

"When Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it," Condon said today. "I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new."

"You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why," he continued. "If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him and that’s because he’s wild."

Check out Cappuccio's main cover for Ultimate Wolverine #1 below along with variant covers by Gleb Melnikov and Steve Skroce. You can also see Cappuccio's original design sheet and the newly revealed Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 "Spoiler Variant Cover" featuring Ultimate Wolverine.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CHRIS CONDON

Art by JONAS SCHARF & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Spoiler Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 12/11

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE

On Sale 1/15