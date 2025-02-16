WOLVERINE: HELLVERINE Comic Book Will Introduce The Incredible Terrifying HELL HULK This May

What happens when you mix unbridled rage and demonic hellfire? Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco will answer that question this May in Hellverine #6, a comic book featuring the debut of...Hell Hulk?!

Wolverine's son Akihiro was recently resurrected, blazing a new trail through the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe as Hellverine. Now, a new demon emerges that will require every ounce of Akihiro's new power to take down.

It’s a hellish take on one of comic books' most bitter rivalries as Hellverine finds himself the only one standing in the way of Hell Hulk's violent rampage.

Teasing the secrets behind the new character, Percy said, "Project Hellfire is a shadow program dedicated to studying and developing the science and technology of Hell."

"Their labs - located deep beneath the Pentagon, in a facility known as the Pentangle - have discovered something worrisome. All around the globe, in isolated pockets, people are being driven to murderous rage, a threat to themselves and others."

"An investigation reveals a common factor unites these cases: the presence of the Hell Hulk, a monster who gives off infectious waves of infernal power," he continued. "A larger pattern is being uncovered, and only Hellverine can unpuzzle its meaning and put a stop to a demonic conspiracy that threatens the world."

Percy has redefined Akihiro in the pages of Hellverine and shared his excitement to add Hell Hulk to the string of characters he's added to the Wolverine family's already-iconic rogues gallery.

"It's been so much fun to build up new mythologies for the Marvel Universe in Hellverine," the writer enthused. "There's a world beneath this one, with laboratories and monuments and missions and personalities of its own, and readers are learning about all of this alongside Akihiro."

"We gave you the fiery mashup of Ghost Rider and Wolverine that is Hellverine. Now we're bringing some more toys to play with in this hot sandbox, including the Hell Hulk, who has (no surprise) a big story to accompany his smashing debut," Percy concluded.

Check out Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim's main cover, a striking variant by Chris Campana, and Ienco's incredible Hell Hulk design below. Be sure to stay tuned for more on this sure-to-be-epic clash as we have it.