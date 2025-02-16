WOLVERINE: HELLVERINE Comic Book Will Introduce The Incredible Terrifying HELL HULK This May

Marvel Comics has unleashed a first look at this May's Hellverine #6, a blockbuster new chapter in Akihiro's (a.k.a Daken) return that will pit the Wolverine against the terrifyingly rageful Hell Hulk...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

What happens when you mix unbridled rage and demonic hellfire? Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco will answer that question this May in Hellverine #6, a comic book featuring the debut of...Hell Hulk?! 

Wolverine's son Akihiro was recently resurrected, blazing a new trail through the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe as Hellverine. Now, a new demon emerges that will require every ounce of Akihiro's new power to take down. 

It’s a hellish take on one of comic books' most bitter rivalries as Hellverine finds himself the only one standing in the way of Hell Hulk's violent rampage. 

Teasing the secrets behind the new character, Percy said, "Project Hellfire is a shadow program dedicated to studying and developing the science and technology of Hell."

"Their labs - located deep beneath the Pentagon, in a facility known as the Pentangle - have discovered something worrisome. All around the globe, in isolated pockets, people are being driven to murderous rage, a threat to themselves and others."

"An investigation reveals a common factor unites these cases: the presence of the Hell Hulk, a monster who gives off infectious waves of infernal power," he continued. "A larger pattern is being uncovered, and only Hellverine can unpuzzle its meaning and put a stop to a demonic conspiracy that threatens the world."

Percy has redefined Akihiro in the pages of Hellverine and shared his excitement to add Hell Hulk to the string of characters he's added to the Wolverine family's already-iconic rogues gallery.

"It's been so much fun to build up new mythologies for the Marvel Universe in Hellverine," the writer enthused. "There's a world beneath this one, with laboratories and monuments and missions and personalities of its own, and readers are learning about all of this alongside Akihiro."

"We gave you the fiery mashup of Ghost Rider and Wolverine that is Hellverine. Now we're bringing some more toys to play with in this hot sandbox, including the Hell Hulk, who has (no surprise) a big story to accompany his smashing debut," Percy concluded.

Check out Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim's main cover, a striking variant by Chris Campana, and Ienco's incredible Hell Hulk design below. Be sure to stay tuned for more on this sure-to-be-epic clash as we have it. 

HELLVERINE2024-B006-Cover
HELLVERINE2024-B006-Campana
HELLVERINE2024-B006-Ienco-Design

HELLVERINE #6
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by RAFFAELE IENCO
Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM
Variant Cover by CHRIS CAMPANA
Design Variant Cover by RAFFAELE IENCO
On Sale 5/14

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/16/2025, 9:44 AM
Not Metal enough
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 9:47 AM
I'm sorry but they're gonna [frick] up X-Men. Lazily introducing Adamantium as the macguffin just to acknowledge the Celestial that has been there for 5 [frick]ing years in a Incredible Hulk sequel speaks volumes. They won't have Magneto as a holocaust survivor, Logan won't be hundreds of years old, and I could go on. This is so [frick]ed. I believe Feige had his plan for phase 1 to 4. After Endgame Disney had to stick their grubby hands in the pot. Since then it has mostly been a disaster. Now call me a hater and toxic 🖕
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/16/2025, 9:52 AM
@bobevanz - if they don't make Magneto a Jewish holocaust survivor it's already a failure. That's the first thing you get right. Period. It is fundamentally integral to Erik Lehnsherr as a character.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/16/2025, 9:57 AM
@bobevanz - 100% correct and not toxic.
TK420
TK420 - 2/16/2025, 10:13 AM
@bobevanz - I wanna see how they handle that, time-wise. Magneto would be like 150.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/16/2025, 9:50 AM
More hot garbage.

View Recorder