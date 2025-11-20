James Gunn’s Nearly-Scrapped LOONEY TUNES Movie Gets New Image And Interesting Character Details

A new image and details from James Gunn’s almost-canceled Looney Tunes film, Coyote vs. Acme, have been released, offering a closer look at the movie’s protagonist and providing more context for the story.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 20, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

James Gunn may be known as a superhero powerhouse, but he's also well-versed in classic animation. Aside from writing the early 2000s Scooby-Doo film, he contributed to the story of and is producing the highly anticipated Coyote vs. Acme. Based on a 1990 The New Yorker article, the film is directed by Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) and written by Sammy Burch (May December), from a story by Gunn and Jeremy Slater.

The project takes a new approach to Wile E. Coyote and his never-ending pursuit to catch the Roadrunner. Having been injured for years in horrific ways by defective Acme products, he finally takes legal action against the company with the help of his lawyer, Kevin Avery (Will Forte). Things won't be easy for them, though, as they'll have to go up against Acme's lawyer, Buddy Crane (John Cena).

Coyote vs. Acme had an odd path to release. In 2023, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery had scrapped the film, similar to what had happened with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunted. The move generated a lot of controversy on social media, which led to WBD working out a deal with Ketchup Entertainment (which also released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) to save the movie. 

Coyote vs. Acme is slated to come out in 2026, and now, Empire Magazine has released an image from the project, showing Wile E. Coyote carrying out one of his schemes to catch the Road Runner: 

Wile E. Coyote has historically been depicted as a villain driven by his heavy obsession to capture the Road Runner. Coyote vs. Acme, though, is taking another approach to that dynamic. Speaking to Empire, director Dave Green revealed that one of the goals of the movie is to dispel the idea that the Coyote is a villain. This, he explains, will be done by delving deep into the character:  

"When we grew up watching him, there's something kind of villainous about him. We want to pop that myth and get into his soul and show you what really makes him tick."

Green also said the film would have you end up rooting for Coyote. Furthermore, he laid out the fact that, when looked at it from his perspective, the character does have a case against Acme: "[Wile E. Coyote] has been absolutely maligned for 80 years. He's been blown up. He's been smashed by anvils and just completely mistreated by the Acme Corporation. And the more you read this piece, the more you laugh, and you also realise that Wile E. has a really great case here."

The director also addressed the movie's cancelation and subsequent rescue, stating: "Making a movie is like pushing a boulder up a hill. It's what Wile E. does every day. The idea that I get to be here talking to you today, it feels absolutely surreal at this point."

One of the most intriguing aspects of the film is James Gunn's involvement. The DC Studios co-CEO is best known for his contributions to the superhero movie genre, having directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios (along with the franchise's Disney+ Christmas special), The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and Superman. The director did not write the film, but he did contribute to its story, which, as mentioned, is based on The New Yorker's 1990 article, "Coyote v. Acme," written by Ian Frazier. Having the story (the bones of it, at least) imbued with Gunn's creative sensibilities makes Coyote vs. Acme a particularly intriguing project. 

In July 2025, when asked by a fan on Threads if he had co-written the movie, Gunn replied: "No, I wrote a story, which Jeremy [Slater] used as a basis for the first screenplay." Asked if his story is still present in the final version of the movie, the director stated: "Oh, there are elements from the basic story, but Sammy Burch is definitely the primary screenwriter and she did a wonderful job!"

The initial cancelation of Coyote vs. Acme sparked outrage from the entertainment industry. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, following the announcement, multiple filmmakers began calling off meetings with the studio. Upon rescuing the film from cancelation, Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West said:

"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to release on August 28, 2026.

What did you think about this latest image from Coyote vs. Acme? Are you excited about the film? 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2025, 1:43 PM
hell no, he'd turn the LOONEY TUNES into a complete phucking joke
GeekSmarts
GeekSmarts - 11/20/2025, 1:49 PM
@harryba11zack - Just don't watch it, snowflake.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 11/20/2025, 1:50 PM
@harryba11zack - no
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2025, 1:53 PM
@GeekSmarts -
8 love letters and you didn't catch the joke
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 3:06 PM
@harryba11zack - I know, I'll miss the dark and grounded looney Tunes.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/20/2025, 3:08 PM
@harryba11zack - If they aren't at least somewhat jokey, you're doing it wrong.
"LOONEY" is in the name, bub.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/20/2025, 3:16 PM
@harryba11zack - lol
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/20/2025, 4:56 PM
@asherman93 - Still don't get the joke?
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/20/2025, 5:08 PM
@WalletsClosed - Sorry, its just that these days, depending on the fandom it can be kind of difficult to tell if someone is being sarcastic as bait, or if they're being that much of an ignoramus
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/20/2025, 1:43 PM
Didn’t we all watch it when it hit theaters in July?
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/20/2025, 2:17 PM
@Lisa89 - That was unintentional, unlike this one....I would like to think...
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/20/2025, 1:49 PM
Happy this film is getting made. RR was always one of my favorites and even as a kid I would ask myself "If this equipment keeps not working why does he keep using it?!" So I am super excited to see those types of questions finally answered. :D
mck13
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/20/2025, 2:00 PM
Gunn makes great content for kids, and really immature “adults”.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/20/2025, 3:13 PM
@TheNewYorkerr -
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 2:03 PM

"When we grew up watching him, there's something kind of villainous about him. We want to pop that myth and get into his soul and show you what really makes him tick."

What kind of facking bullsh!t is this???? It's a cartoon. Pop the myth that he's a villain, get into his soul, show what makes him tick.

This is the stupidest thing Gunn has ever pooped out. (And that says a lot.) No wonder they bagged it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/20/2025, 2:08 PM
@DocSpock - except Gunn didn't say that. Dave Green did.
newhire13
newhire13 - 11/20/2025, 3:30 PM
@DocSpock - Director said it dummy
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/20/2025, 2:05 PM
I liked Out of the Shadows, so I'm more optimistic than not for this one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 2:11 PM
Honestly , the comments seem interesting and the premise sounds fun so i’m down to see it!!.

The lead cast is nice and should be enjoyable to see Cena play a comedic antagonist in this…

Also them delving into Wile E Coyote’s character sounds dumb but I could see them easily also make us feel for the guy considering he’s just trying to eat like the rest of us.
Colton
Colton - 11/20/2025, 2:31 PM
Looney Toons would suit Gunn only he'd make it shit. Like everything he does. And don't @me about Suicide Squad, it was a pure borefest, like a dance off
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/21/2025, 2:43 AM
@Colton - I don’t know about everything, since your post is completely subjective . He did help make the characters of guardians of the galaxy household names.
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 11/20/2025, 2:33 PM
This guy is everywhere.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 11/20/2025, 2:42 PM
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 11/20/2025, 2:57 PM
In Living Color did a skit with the same concept
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:36 PM
@ComicPundit - Tiny Toons did it too.

The episode 'K-ACME TV' was basically Calamity Coyote Vs Acme.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/20/2025, 3:36 PM
Netflix finding him something to do after DC studios is taken away from him?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/20/2025, 9:08 PM
Shouldn't be allowed to work with children
MadThanos
MadThanos - 11/21/2025, 4:20 AM
Coyote is my favorite Looney Tune.

