James Gunn’s Nearly-Scrapped LOONEY TUNES Movie Gets New Image And Interesting Character Details

James Gunn may be known as a superhero powerhouse, but he's also well-versed in classic animation. Aside from writing the early 2000s Scooby-Doo film, he contributed to the story of and is producing the highly anticipated Coyote vs. Acme. Based on a 1990 The New Yorker article, the film is directed by Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) and written by Sammy Burch (May December), from a story by Gunn and Jeremy Slater.

The project takes a new approach to Wile E. Coyote and his never-ending pursuit to catch the Roadrunner. Having been injured for years in horrific ways by defective Acme products, he finally takes legal action against the company with the help of his lawyer, Kevin Avery (Will Forte). Things won't be easy for them, though, as they'll have to go up against Acme's lawyer, Buddy Crane (John Cena).

Coyote vs. Acme had an odd path to release. In 2023, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery had scrapped the film, similar to what had happened with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunted. The move generated a lot of controversy on social media, which led to WBD working out a deal with Ketchup Entertainment (which also released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) to save the movie.

Coyote vs. Acme is slated to come out in 2026, and now, Empire Magazine has released an image from the project, showing Wile E. Coyote carrying out one of his schemes to catch the Road Runner:

Wile E. Coyote has historically been depicted as a villain driven by his heavy obsession to capture the Road Runner. Coyote vs. Acme, though, is taking another approach to that dynamic. Speaking to Empire, director Dave Green revealed that one of the goals of the movie is to dispel the idea that the Coyote is a villain. This, he explains, will be done by delving deep into the character:

"When we grew up watching him, there's something kind of villainous about him. We want to pop that myth and get into his soul and show you what really makes him tick."

Green also said the film would have you end up rooting for Coyote. Furthermore, he laid out the fact that, when looked at it from his perspective, the character does have a case against Acme: "[Wile E. Coyote] has been absolutely maligned for 80 years. He's been blown up. He's been smashed by anvils and just completely mistreated by the Acme Corporation. And the more you read this piece, the more you laugh, and you also realise that Wile E. has a really great case here."

The director also addressed the movie's cancelation and subsequent rescue, stating: "Making a movie is like pushing a boulder up a hill. It's what Wile E. does every day. The idea that I get to be here talking to you today, it feels absolutely surreal at this point."

One of the most intriguing aspects of the film is James Gunn's involvement. The DC Studios co-CEO is best known for his contributions to the superhero movie genre, having directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios (along with the franchise's Disney+ Christmas special), The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and Superman. The director did not write the film, but he did contribute to its story, which, as mentioned, is based on The New Yorker's 1990 article, "Coyote v. Acme," written by Ian Frazier. Having the story (the bones of it, at least) imbued with Gunn's creative sensibilities makes Coyote vs. Acme a particularly intriguing project.

In July 2025, when asked by a fan on Threads if he had co-written the movie, Gunn replied: "No, I wrote a story, which Jeremy [Slater] used as a basis for the first screenplay." Asked if his story is still present in the final version of the movie, the director stated: "Oh, there are elements from the basic story, but Sammy Burch is definitely the primary screenwriter and she did a wonderful job!"

The initial cancelation of Coyote vs. Acme sparked outrage from the entertainment industry. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, following the announcement, multiple filmmakers began calling off meetings with the studio. Upon rescuing the film from cancelation, Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West said:

"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to release on August 28, 2026.

