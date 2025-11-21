Paramount, Comcast And Netflix Now Officially Bidding To Purchase Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount, Comcast And Netflix Now Officially Bidding To Purchase Warner Bros. Discovery

We now have confirmation that Paramount, Comcast and Netflix have submitted official bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, as a high-stakes battle for the company gets underway...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

So it begins!

We had been hearing rumors for quite some time that Warner Bros. Discovery might be weighing up potential buyers, and this time last month, we got confirmation that the company is indeed for sale.

WBD CEO David Zaslav revealed that they have received "unsolicited interest from multiple parties" for the entire company, as well as for Warner Bros. separately, and were initiating a review of strategic alternatives.

"While Warner Bros. Discovery (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) continues to advance its previously announced separation of Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, its Board of Directors today announced it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, in light of unsolicited interest the Company has received from multiple parties for both the entire company and Warner Bros. Through this process, the Warner Bros. Discovery Board will evaluate a broad range of strategic options, which will include continuing to advance the Company’s planned separation to completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses.

As part of the review, the Company will also consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to our shareholders. “We continue to make important strides to position our business to succeed in today’s evolving media landscape by advancing our strategic initiatives, returning our studios to industry leadership, and scaling HBO Max globally. We took the bold step of preparing to separate the Company into two distinct, leading media companies, Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, because we strongly believed this was the best path forward.”

Though no specific interested parties were named at the time, Comcast and Netflix were believed to be among them. Now, THR is reporting that Paramount, Comcast and Netflix each officially submitted bids for some or all of the company. These first-round bids were nonbinding, but things are "likely to evolve over the coming weeks."

For now, Paramount, led by CEO David Ellison, is believed to be the only bidder that wants to acquire the entire WBD portfolio, which includes the film and TV studios HBO and HBO Max, as well as cable channels like TNT, TBS, CNN, and HGTV.

There have been reports that both Paramount and Comcast have been seeking financial backing from the Middle East. Paramount has denied this, but more than one reputable outlet ran with the story, and there's no smoke without fire.

Whichever way this ultimately shakes out, the deal is certain to have a massive impact on the entertainment industry as we know it. What would a sale of the entire company mean for DC Studios?

Despite rumors that WBD is having "buyer's remorse" about hiring James Gunn to shepherd in a new DCU era and may intend to use any potential purchase or merger as an excuse to fire him, it's highly unlikely that DC Studios or its current movie/TV slate would be impacted to any significant degree. Gunn has already made it clear that his contract would remain secure one way or the other.

The mention of Netflix as a potential buyer has caught the attention of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful, who also believe that there might be something to Zack Snyder continuing to share photographs from his time working on the likes of Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

There will be another round where bidders will be asked if they want to submit final, binding offers. WBD believes the sale process could conclude by December.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/21/2025, 11:34 AM
Yeah! Let's get more of this dogshit!

User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 11/21/2025, 11:40 AM
@Wahhvacado - a GUNN SHILL!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/21/2025, 11:41 AM
@mck13 - Nah just think Snyder is trash. Superman was fine but not great
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 11/21/2025, 11:36 AM
Despite it's studio interference and missteps, the #RestoreTheSnyderverse is superior.

The Gunn DC approach was built for leftist pussies.

Hard pass.
jst5
jst5 - 11/21/2025, 11:39 AM
@Imprtracr1 - I'm no fan of the Synder/DCEU but the Gunn/DCU so far is a massive joke.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 11:42 AM
@Imprtracr1 - You know Zack Snyder is a liberal, right? He posted a cross dresser on his social media like three days ago and he advocates for the killing of the unborn.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 11/21/2025, 11:43 AM
@Imprtracr1 - Do us all a favour, hold your breath until the Snyderverse is restored.
Murderisbadong
Murderisbadong - 11/21/2025, 12:03 PM
@Imprtracr1 - “leftist pussies” Saying that while at the same time, commenting like a little bitch on the Internet. God sometimes I wonder why some of yall haven’t painted your own ceiling red.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/21/2025, 2:22 PM
@Imprtracr1 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Binker
Binker - 11/21/2025, 2:25 PM
@Imprtracr1 - listen to me you stupid mother[frick]er. I hate this whole gun hate. He didn’t do anything wrong. It’s time to move on, it’s way past time to move on, and Superman was great. The DC universe is on fire right now, and that is great to hear after so many letdowns. Support him, or [frick] off.
Binker
Binker - 11/21/2025, 2:25 PM
@jst5 - you are the joke. After all, you’re wanting for failure to succeed, and you want success to fail. [frick] off.
jst5
jst5 - 11/21/2025, 2:28 PM
@Binker - Don't cry too hard over it,kid.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/21/2025, 11:38 AM
Comcast would be best case scenario and Netflix would be worst case.
mck13
mck13 - 11/21/2025, 11:39 AM
A Poll That Actually Reflects the Audience

Drinker hasn’t blocked the SnyderVerse community, so his poll reached a full cross-section of the fandom. That’s a direct contrast to Randolph’s poll, where a huge portion of pro-Snyder accounts couldn’t vote.

The fact that Snyder dominated a poll in an open environment makes Randolph’s poll — where Snyder won by only 1% — basically meaningless and completely worthless.

zack snyder saudis
Massive Reach, Massive Signal

Critical Drinker has over 2.3 million subscribers, and his live streams regularly draw large, engaged audiences. When a creator with that reach runs a spontaneous poll and Snyder wins with 90% of the vote, that’s not noise — that’s a clear indicator of where the fan energy still a

Man of Steel continues to resonate, especially as SnyderVerse interest surges across social platforms and international metrics.

We’re told when WBD is sold that the SnyderVerse will return.

zack snyder justice league theatrical release
The Box Office Shows Fans Picked Snyder Long Before These Polls

The fan polling lines up with the box office history. James Gunn’s Superman finished with $616.6 million worldwide, well below Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which earned $670.1 million back in 2013.



Adjusted for today’s dollars, Man of Steel comes in at nearly $1 billion — a massive gap that shows how strong the global interest was in Snyder’s version of Superman.

Snyder also crushed Gunn internationally. Man of Steel performed far better overseas and especially in China, where Gunn’s film stalled. The foreign audience was a major driver of Snyder’s DCEU success, and it continues to be a market where fans show stronger support for his take on the character.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 11/21/2025, 11:41 AM
@mck13 - MOS is an underappreciated masterpiece or close to it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/21/2025, 12:04 PM
@mck13 - I don’t want Gunn OR Snyder running DC. Why does everyone on the planet think they’re the only two humans on Earth capable of steering that franchise?
Binker
Binker - 11/21/2025, 2:27 PM
@mck13 - 1st of all, you need to learn English and fix your typos before posting.
I’m not against the DCU, but while there was some success, the previous regime failed it. Not only that, much of the latter movies failed. Audiences wanted a fresh start, and they got that, and it’s a massive success. You guys need to move on! You are a [frick]ing joke and no one is ever gonna listen to you.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 11:49 AM
Honestly , I feel given the circumstances that Comcast is the best option out of the 3
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/21/2025, 11:49 AM
The Snyder Shill crew is already pre'ing in their pants just to be disappointed once again.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/21/2025, 11:51 AM
Thanks for the daily updates.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 11/21/2025, 11:53 AM
So WB was once a titan in Holywood.. not it’s auctioning itself off..

Yikes..
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 11:56 AM
@Superheroking - You raise a good point. Pretty soon it'll just be the Disney monolith vs whatever Frankenstein's monster studio emerges to compete.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2025, 11:56 AM
For each of the bidders...my happiness level as a percentage...

Comcast - I would be 100% happy if they got WB

Netflix - If they are really going to be going theatric, I would be 75% happy they win

Paramount - Since they decided to be a mouthpiece for MAGA, I would be 0% happy if they win. That would increase to 5% if they got rid of James Gunn.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 12:03 PM
@Forthas - lmfao at the 5%
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2025, 12:14 PM
@ClungeOfSteel -

User Comment Image
Super12
Super12 - 11/21/2025, 12:04 PM
"there's no smoke without fire" - yep, because journalists have never ever lied and made up sources before.

#1 Paramount
#2 Comcast

No to Netflix
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/21/2025, 12:05 PM
Amazon be like…
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/21/2025, 12:22 PM
Lolz, snyder cultists everywhere 🤣🤣🤣🤣
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/21/2025, 12:33 PM
?????Lolz, snyder cultists everywhere????

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/21/2025, 1:18 PM
As long as it' not Netflix it can't be too bad🤷🏾‍♂️
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/21/2025, 1:20 PM
I for one believe that Comcast should be the one who buys WBD because they have a reputable stance in the entertainment industry. They would not just trash many franchises or let them burn to the ground.

Netflix would become a monopoly if they bought out WBD and someone would indeed block the sale from happening.

For the first time in a long time I am actually being smart. Yes I know, a miracle.

Nolanite out
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/21/2025, 2:27 PM
Hopefully Paramount buy it,I think if Netflix get it they will no longer release Warner movies on physical media
Binker
Binker - 11/21/2025, 2:30 PM
I want WBD to split, not be bought by another studio. Why in the hell is Paramount doing this? Sundance just acquired them, and they haven’t really done anything. How about wait a few years and gain success before you even think about merging with another studio.
There’s also the factor that they have ties to Trump, which makes it even worse. Despite saying otherwise, I have a feeling that Trump’s influence is going to be applied to the DC universe. After all, 2025 Superman was an anti-Trump movie in the most subtle ways.
Anyone else, Comcast probably would be a better fit because everything would stay the same. Netflix would have to change themselves, which they said that they will, in order for them to buy WBD. But not Paramount, despite them saying the right things, especially in regards to properties like South Park, and even Star Trek; there is a lot of concerns and fear coming from them.

PS I was a Snyder fan, still am. But I know when enough is enough, it’s time to move on. So anyone, the Manning that the Stein verse come back, they are completely ignoring the fact that even Snyder and the casting crew have moved on. You can’t get that if no one is interested. More importantly, no one was interested in the DCU anymore until James Gunn fixed it. Now you want to replace the success with failure? Just shut the [frick] up and don’t speak another word into you grow a brain!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 6:35 PM
@Binker - how close are you to james gunn's dick right now?
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 4:57 PM
How many budding news we getting give report someone finally wins owns wb every week someone is bidding and dropped out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

