Possible BTS Photos From DC Studios’ New Movie DYNAMIC DUO May Hint At Joker Connection

Among the many exciting projects in DC Studios' slate, there is one that's particularly intriguing: Dynamic Duo. The animated movie, produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, chronicles the younger years of two of Batman's most popular Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. With its release date still being far away (it's scheduled to come out June 2028), little has been revealed about it.

Now, we may have gotten an interesting update regarding the project. Over on Instagram, DC Film News posted pictures (shown below) shared by Swaybox Studios on its official website. However, the page noted the BTS pictures may not necessarily be from Dynamic Duo, and may instead be from a canceled Catwoman movie the studio was working on for HBO Max. One of them in particular, which features animators pushing a blue car, is definitely not from Dynamic Duo, as a sizzle reel released by the company labeled it as footage from an unreleased project, possibly Catwoman.

With that said, assuming some of the pictures featured are, indeed, from Dynamic Duo, one of them features an intriguing detail: A large, purple-and-green building.

As comic book fans know, in Gotham, the green-and-purple color scheme is typically associated with the Joker, which may hint at the villain having some sort of role in the story. Even if he's not in the film, the building could still be a reference to him. After all, previous DC films have had visual references to the Clown Prince of Crime without featuring him, such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Birds of Prey.

Dynamic Duo being an animated movie, some might be curious by the pictures featuring physical sets. That is because the production company behind the movie, Swaybox Studios, is known for a unique style of animation called Momo, a mixture of 2D animation, CGI and live-action stop-motion components.

Of course, once again, these images are not confirmed to have come from the set of Dynamic Duo. DC Film News stated it reached out to Swaybox for clarification, but has not heard back.

Though, as mentioned, little is know about the movie, in 2024, Variety shared a brief synopsis for the project, which stated: "[The film] will depict how the friendship between Grayson and Todd as youths becomes tested by their diverging ideas for what their future should be."

It was also revealed in September by TheWrap that the film had tapped Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber to rewrite the script for the film. They previously co-wrote films like The Pink Panther 2, The Spectacular Now and Paper Towns.

It's currently unclear whether or not Dynamic Duo will be part of the DCU, but James Gunn left the door open for that happening. Speaking at a DC Studios press event in early 2025 (via Screen Rant), the co-CEO revealed he hadn't firmly answered the movie's DCU status because things weren't set in stone:

"The reason I haven't answered to this because there might be a way it might fit into the DCU. I would love for this animated puppet movie to be a part of the DCU. That's really appealing to me, but the story is unique, and so it may not work within our universe."

We will keep you updated in case these images are confirmed not to be from the upcoming DC Studios project.

DC Studios' Dynamic Duo is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2028.

What did you think about this possible first look at Dynamic Duo? Are you excited about the film?