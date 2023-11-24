DEADPOOL 3: A New Look At Dogpool Sees The Weirdly Adorable Pooch Making Wade Wilson Proud
Battinson - 11/24/2023, 7:45 AM
If she does appear it'll be long enough for her to die in an epic fashion
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/24/2023, 7:50 AM
@Battinson - Bing-o
WaffeX - 11/24/2023, 9:41 AM
@Battinson - from the movie Amsterdam:
marvel72 - 11/24/2023, 9:48 AM
@Battinson -
marvel72 - 11/24/2023, 9:48 AM
@WaffeX -
Slotherin - 11/24/2023, 12:07 PM
@Battinson - cue the enraged Swifties
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/24/2023, 7:50 AM
I'll be first in line the night it comes out.very excited for Wolverine v. Deadpool: Pool Corps

It's gonna be a blast to see Hugh and possibly other Xmen popping up.

Feralwookiee - 11/24/2023, 7:50 AM
I'd like to get a peek behind her curtain!

😁
HammerLegFoot - 11/24/2023, 7:59 AM
@Feralwookiee - She legit is shaped like a twig
Feralwookiee - 11/24/2023, 8:09 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Idk.
That looks like a twig with a brapper to me. 🤣
Gabimaru - 11/24/2023, 8:45 AM
@Feralwookiee - either Selena gomez or hailee steinfeld or GTFO
vectorsigma - 11/24/2023, 8:06 AM
Waiting for Disney to officially PG-fy this. I may be wrong and I prefer it to be R. But these Disney bosses will flip at the sign of $$$. DP, Wolverine, X-men and TS? What can go wrong?
IShitYourPants - 11/24/2023, 9:37 AM
@vectorsigma - film is already confirmed R rating. 👌
Doomsday8888 - 11/24/2023, 8:11 AM


#OneLastTimeFoXMenBros #Bub
#TheyHateCauseTheyAnus
#OnlyMCUMovieIn2024
IShitYourPants - 11/24/2023, 9:38 AM
@Doomsday8888 - tf are these hashtags? You even forgot a word in one of them
Doomsday8888 - 11/24/2023, 9:43 AM
@IShitYourPants
Damn, guess the post wont be trending anymore!💀💀💀
IShitYourPants - 11/24/2023, 10:23 AM
@Doomsday8888 - awww drats
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 8:15 AM
Of course she'll be in it, they need as much money as possible to offset the losses they've had for years. Not to mention Marvels making like 200 million lol that's at least a 500 million dollar loss
Polaris - 11/24/2023, 9:16 AM
@bobevanz - they can't lose more money than what they spent (220 + marketing costs)
Timerider - 11/24/2023, 8:55 AM
The trailer will air during the Super Bowl.✌️
Slotherin - 11/24/2023, 12:09 PM
I'd prefer to keep the Swifties away after the Papa Meat incident.
lazlodaytona - 11/24/2023, 1:08 PM
This film is going to make bank; especially with the fact superhero films are losing at the box office. As the most recent Spiderman movie showed, nostalgia is a key go-to move. and there aren't a ton of these flicks coming out in 2024, correct? The break will be good for the genre and the few that do come out should see some success.

