DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’s Blake Lively Claims $161 Million In Damages From IT ENDS WITH US’ Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively is said to be seeking $161 million in damages in her lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 09, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Source: Variety

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni continues. Earlier in November, it was revealed that Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against the actress had been closed. Now, a new development about the case has come out. It's been revealed that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor is seeking $161 million in damages against Baldoni, whom Lively is suing for alleged sexual harassment and an alleged effort to damage her reputation through an online smear campaign.

Earlier in the year, Lively's team submitted a disclosure to the defense. Said discovery was made public on November 5. According to Variety, Lively is seeking $161 million in damages from the smear campaign that was allegedly conducted against her. Per the outlet, lawyers for the actress claim she's lost approximately $56.2 million "in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements."  They also claim a combined approximate loss of $71 million for her beauty company, Blake Brown, and her beverage company, Betty B. Holdings (via Deadline). 

Per Deadline, Lively and her team are also seeking non-economic damages, for, "pain and suffering, physical pain, and humiliation in the range of $250,000 to $400,000 [and] reputational harm in an amount of approximately $34,000,000, subject to expert testimony."

Also according to Deadline, lawyers for the actress will be seeking, "an amount not less than three times the amount of Ms. Lively's actual damages"—meaning triple of $161 million, which would amount to approximately $483 million. 

The disclosure document also stated (via Deadline): "Ms. Lively has identified each damage figure as the minimum sought in each category based on presently available information. Ms. Lively additionally intends to seek damages and fees in connection with California Civil Code 47.1 and applicable anti-SLAPP laws, which are not included in the above assessment of damages related to Ms. Lively's pleaded claims."

While the amount is significant, it might not necessarily be the number that Lively and her legal team are seeking. Instead, it may be part of a legal strategy. Speaking to Variety, Gregory Doll, lawyer from LA's Doll Amir Eley law firm, explained that the amount is that large by design, in order to essentially scare the opposition into not continuing the trial and go for a settlement instead:  

"These are wish list numbers. You want to put a big enough number to get the other side concerned and want to settle."

The disclosure also revealed a list of potential witnesses who could have relevant information about the lawsuit. As reported by Deadline, the individuals listed include Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, Scooter Braun, Gigi Hadid, and the cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants—Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn. Not everyone on the list will end up testifying, however. 

In another development, Lively's defamation claim against social media operative Jed Wallace was dismissed. Lively alleged that Wallace had aided in a purported online smear campaign against her. According to Variety, the suit was thrown out because the Judge ruled that Lively's legal representatives had been unable to prove that there was enough connection between the Austin-based Wallace and New York to face a lawsuit there. 

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Lively stated: "The Court ruled that Ms. Lively's claims can and should be brought in a different court. Ms. Lively is evaluating her many options for doing so, and looks forward to trial on all of her claims against Baldoni, Heath, Nathan and the rest of the Wayfarer defendants in March in New York."

Bryan Freedman—who's representing Justin Baldoni and other individuals involved in the lawsuit—also responded to the judge's decision, stating: 

"We are grateful for the Court's order today, making clear that the claims against Mr. Wallace never belonged in this court. Allegations that he participated in any smear campaign are unsupported, and all claims against him have been dismissed by this court. The other defendants look forward to their day in court when they will show there is no merit to Ms. Lively’s claims against them."

Lively and Baldoni's case is scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026. 

