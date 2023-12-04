DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Show More Of That Big Character Death And May Include A FANTASTIC FOUR Tease - SPOILERS

Yesterday evening, new photos from the set of Deadpool 3 found their way online showing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine battling Tyler Mane's version of Sabretooth from 2000's X-Men.

Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth was later spotted carrying the villain's head, and a few more images - shared on social media by @kaiquechaves004 - show the moment Deadpool removes it. Wolverine, meanwhile, appears to be heading into battle with Wade Wilson's katanas stuck in his chest.

We've heard that X-Men's Toad was also spotted on set (we're anticipating even more pictures dropping soon), though it's currently unclear whether Mane and Ray Park are reprising their respective roles here.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that Liev Schreiber has replaced Mane as this animalistic Sabretooth. However, with no official casting announcements made by Marvel Studios regarding these cameos, we'll have to wait and see.

A closer look at one of the set photos released yesterday also includes what some fans believe could be a nod to the Fantastic Four. As you can see, there's what appears to be a classic hot rod emblazoned with flames, and the vehicle looks strikingly similar to one the Human Torch drove in 2006's Marvel Adventures Fantastic Four #12.

The version of the Fantastic Four that first appeared on screen in 2005 is rumoured to be part of Deadpool 3, so Deadpool and Wolverine may cross paths with Johnny Storm and the rest of Marvel's First Family in The Void.

Oh, and yes, we do believe those legs in the background belong to Toad!

Wolverine Vs Sabretooth #DEADPOOL3 (2024)



Bro.. I’m so happy. This scene is a rematch 24 years in the making but now Rated R todays special effects. This will be EPIC!!! 🔥🔥 it really does look like Logan & Wade will be killing the Fox universe. pic.twitter.com/4pLDuPuztg — AVON (@MagicHandz) December 3, 2023

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all set to return in this threequel.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. It's also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Wesley Snipes, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to appear.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.