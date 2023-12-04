DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Show More Of That Big Character Death And May Include A FANTASTIC FOUR Tease - SPOILERS

A few more photos from the set of Deadpool 3 have been revealed, offering a closer look at that big character death and potentially showcasing a very obscure nod to the Fantastic Four comic books...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2023 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

Yesterday evening, new photos from the set of Deadpool 3 found their way online showing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine battling Tyler Mane's version of Sabretooth from 2000's X-Men

Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth was later spotted carrying the villain's head, and a few more images - shared on social media by @kaiquechaves004 - show the moment Deadpool removes it. Wolverine, meanwhile, appears to be heading into battle with Wade Wilson's katanas stuck in his chest. 

We've heard that X-Men's Toad was also spotted on set (we're anticipating even more pictures dropping soon), though it's currently unclear whether Mane and Ray Park are reprising their respective roles here. 

It's not outside the realm of possibility that Liev Schreiber has replaced Mane as this animalistic Sabretooth. However, with no official casting announcements made by Marvel Studios regarding these cameos, we'll have to wait and see. 

A closer look at one of the set photos released yesterday also includes what some fans believe could be a nod to the Fantastic Four. As you can see, there's what appears to be a classic hot rod emblazoned with flames, and the vehicle looks strikingly similar to one the Human Torch drove in 2006's Marvel Adventures Fantastic Four #12.

The version of the Fantastic Four that first appeared on screen in 2005 is rumoured to be part of Deadpool 3, so Deadpool and Wolverine may cross paths with Johnny Storm and the rest of Marvel's First Family in The Void. 

Oh, and yes, we do believe those legs in the background belong to Toad! 

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all set to return in this threequel.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. It's also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Wesley Snipes, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to appear.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

lazlodaytona - 12/4/2023, 7:17 AM
This is going to be so epic! Forget the holiday season, let's just skip ahead to the film's release day.
worcestershire - 12/4/2023, 7:39 AM
@lazlodaytona - hype!
DocSpock - 12/4/2023, 7:22 AM

This could be an epic fantastic billion-dollar insane fest or a messy ridiculous Hindenburg type disaster.

I will be there on day one for sure.
worcestershire - 12/4/2023, 7:38 AM
@DocSpock - $2b is the minimum, anything more is a blessing. Also, am I blind because I don’t see the F4 cameo stated in the article.
DocSpock - 12/4/2023, 7:48 AM
@worcestershire -

he is referring to that pic of Doom in the flamemobile with Human Torch in it.
UniqNo - 12/4/2023, 7:29 AM
Man...I'm starting to get Dr Strange MoM flashbacks with the level of rumours and hype surrounding this project...

I dont want to be dissapointed like that again. 🤞🏽
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/4/2023, 7:37 AM


For all the youngsters out there that don’t know about the original cover.
Matchesz - 12/4/2023, 7:42 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - So much toxic masculinity in that comic book art
GeneralZod - 12/4/2023, 7:45 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Newsstand edition, nice!
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/4/2023, 7:46 AM
@Matchesz - in the 80s we just called it cool art. 🤪
WhatIfRickJames - 12/4/2023, 7:51 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - two bros fighting over the same weight bench
marvel72 - 12/4/2023, 7:52 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - I've got that but that book is normally found in every 90s collection.
DarthAlgar - 12/4/2023, 7:55 AM
@Matchesz - Yeah, it's fantastic.
Izaizaiza - 12/4/2023, 8:07 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Ah, It was such an exciting time to be a comic book fan back then! Todd McFarland, Jim Lee, Alan Moore, Frank Miller! It seemed every time we turned around something new and great was coming out
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/4/2023, 7:53 AM
this film is gonna be trash. why must marvel focus on these d list characters?
lazlodaytona - 12/4/2023, 8:25 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - D list? I'm no Marvel pro but it seems those a pretty popular characters in the series.
HammerLegFoot - 12/4/2023, 8:04 AM
Dont be such a negative bitch
lazlodaytona - 12/4/2023, 8:26 AM
@HammerLegFoot - um....to whom are you addressing?
Jackraow21 - 12/4/2023, 8:13 AM
Jesus Christ this looks like everything I’ve ever wanted in one G-D film! Cannot wait for late July!!!

