DEADPOOL 3 Star Hugh Jackman Shares New BTS Photos As Ryan Reynolds Wishes (Almost) Everyone A Happy New Year
marvel72 - 12/31/2023, 8:14 AM
That costume looks so good.
Ryguy88 - 12/31/2023, 8:51 AM
@marvel72 - love the pouches!
worcestershire - 12/31/2023, 9:04 AM
@marvel72 - I know right, not that it wasn’t already great. The “comic accurate” in the headline is just Disney shilling lol
FireandBlood - 12/31/2023, 8:15 AM
There hasn’t been a better suit translated from page to screen
SonOfAGif - 12/31/2023, 8:49 AM
@FireandBlood - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit?
comicfan100 - 12/31/2023, 8:16 AM
I love it when a costume that's supposed to be red in live-action IS red and not burgundy.
Vigor - 12/31/2023, 8:41 AM
@comicfan100 - it'd be really cool to see this new suit Deadpool alongside spideys new brighter suit
SonOfAGif - 12/31/2023, 8:50 AM
@comicfan100 - So I think the issue with bright colors are when the characters are supposed to get them dirty, The costume department now has to make another suit with battle damage and it sort of mutes the colors anyway. So I think to cut costs on materials and reuse the suits without having to make multiple different ones, they go with dark color tones.
xfan320 - 12/31/2023, 8:27 AM
It's amazing how good he looks in that suit 🤯

Ryan Reynolds has insane amounts of work ethic also.

Happy New Year everybody! Hope we all can find the success of Ryan Reynolds in 2024 and beyond! 😝
vectorsigma - 12/31/2023, 8:29 AM
Low expectations but still a day 1 watch for me. Has Disney learned their lessons from phase 4 and this year? Let's see.
dragon316 - 12/31/2023, 8:32 AM
Like belt buckle with this many characters in movie hard say if it will be good
ObserverIO - 12/31/2023, 8:46 AM
That first insta pic... That's Reed Richards and Sue Storm right there.
Nolanite - 12/31/2023, 9:03 AM
I feel like the mouse has Disney-fied his costume.
It's more brighter and unappealing.
The same can be said for Wolverine.
I just hope Feige didn't overhaul Reynolds creativity decisions and input on the film.
Reynolds had full control over the last two movies and I'd hate to see him get bullied by the Emm She Ewe heads and a holes.
Nolanite out

