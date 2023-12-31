A possible synopsis for the threequel recently found its way online which reads, "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis," it reads, "Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman."
"But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."
Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.
Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.
Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. Recently, we asked Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell whether the rumours about him playing Kid Deadpool in the movie are true. Check out what he had to say in the player below.
ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.
Please log in to post comments.
Don't have an account?
Please Register.
Home |
Index |
Site Map |
About |
Terms Of Service |
Community Guidelines |
Privacy |
Copyright |
Trademark
Contact |
Advertise
ComicBookMovie.com® is © ™ Best Little Sites LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site, ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. Content herein has been submitted by users who have agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites LLC are not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions.
CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.
Contact Us for removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues.