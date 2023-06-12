DEADPOOL 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Recent Set Photo Leaks; Says Movie Is Built For Audience Joy
DEADPOOL 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Recent Set Photo Leaks; Says Movie "Is Built For Audience Joy"
garu - 12/6/2023, 11:13 AM
this is the type of movie that gets you pregnant just by witnessing how nuts it will be
Fogs - 12/6/2023, 11:17 AM
With a big ass FF logo right in the article pic.

LOL, never change Josh.
foreverintheway - 12/6/2023, 11:20 AM
@Fogs - I'll never forget just after Deadpool 2 came out - maybe a week or two after it came to theatres, I still hadn't seen it. Some headline "Here's how [SPOILERS] cameo was possible" with a gigantic photo of Juggernaut right up front lol like get real.
JFerguson - 12/6/2023, 11:22 AM
@Fogs - CBM.com is not built for audience joy
WhatIfRickJames - 12/6/2023, 11:36 AM
@Fogs - [frick]ing guy
Gabimaru - 12/6/2023, 11:50 AM
@foreverintheway - Well that's how Josh Operates. i was a avid viewer of this site since 2015 and there's some serious in your face spoiler article about a character will show up in most of my anticipated movies back then.
IShitYourPants - 12/6/2023, 11:24 AM
Is this gonna be it for the next few months? Endless articles about potential spoilers for a movie that doesn't even have a trailer yet?
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/6/2023, 11:31 AM
looking to be Marvels worst movie in years. at least they are packing it with help.
MarvelZombie616 - 12/6/2023, 11:38 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Worse than Love & Thunder or The Marvels?
Nope, wrong.
marvel72 - 12/6/2023, 11:40 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - I doubt it's worse than The Marvels and Thor:Love And Thunder
marvel72 - 12/6/2023, 11:43 AM
@marvel72 - Oh and Ant-Man 3.
Batmangina - 12/6/2023, 11:41 AM
NGL, They are begging for it and I kinda like it - did they learn something from No Way Home? Is that even possible?
garu - 12/6/2023, 12:00 PM
@Batmangina - honestly these leaks are going to get a ton of people who have called it quits on the MCU back in theaters
Batmangina - 12/6/2023, 12:10 PM
@garu - I might be one of them!
bobevanz - 12/6/2023, 12:05 PM
You'll have to make a movie like this 30 times to turn a profit, nostalgia will only get you so far. This isn't Disney righting the ship at sea, it's pure desperation. I'll see it once, lazy ass filmmakers
bobevanz - 12/6/2023, 12:11 PM
Also they extended Godzilla Minus One for another week. GO SEE IT

