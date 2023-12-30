DEADPOOL 3 Star Hugh Jackman Shares New BTS Photos As Ryan Reynolds Wishes (Almost) Everyone A Happy New Year

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman has shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of his Wolverine prep, while Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to with a Happy New Year to almost everyone...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 30, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

As 2023 draws to a close, Hugh Jackman has taken to Instagram to share a "year-end photo dump," and his post includes several behind-the-scenes shots from Deadpool 3.

There's nothing particularly revealing, but we do get to see Jackman having Logan's signature mutton chops shaved in, as well as a photo of the actor walking away from the camera with a long raincoat, presumably to cover up his classic Wolverine costume.

We've already seen the suit, of course, but we have yet to get a glimpse of the mutant hero's iconic mask, which is expected to make its live-action debut (not counting that deleted scene from The Wolverine) in the upcoming MCU-set threequel.

In addition, Jackman's co-star Ryan Reynolds has wished a Happy New Year to all... expect Shatterstar. 

In Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson took a dislike to the Mojoworld warrior when X-Force was formed. Actor Lewis Tan has hinted that he may be set to reprise the role for Deadpool 3, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Cameos that have reportedly been lined up for Deadpool 3 include several X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also expected to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3: Rumored Synopsis Teases A Big Wade Wilson Twist And His Dynamic With Wolverine
mountainman - 12/30/2023, 11:46 AM
If they bring Shatterstar back, kill him unceremoniously again just because Lewis Tan sucks.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/30/2023, 11:48 AM
@mountainman - shatterstar is the worst. Give me Longshot instead
Origame - 12/30/2023, 11:53 AM
@mountainman - I did like how he was only confirmed an alien because of his blood from the helicopter blades 🤣
mountainman - 12/30/2023, 12:01 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I liked early 90’s X-Force Shatterstar. He was the perfect over the top character for that era. Since then though, the character has done nothing interesting, unlike some other characters from that team like Warpath and Siryn.

@Origame - Yes! I like the whole X-Force sequence in Deadpool 2. Would I have liked a more accurate team who is closer to the comics? Absolutely. But the way they did it worked for that movie.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/30/2023, 12:03 PM
@mountainman - just give me live action Mojo world and I can live with Sharterstar.
mountainman - 12/30/2023, 12:13 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I really hope, but don’t have much faith yet, that the MCU mutants can embrace the weird side of their mythos.

Mojo. Savage Land. Arcade. Time traveling clone children. Alternate futures. Weird characters like Strong Guy, Lockheed, Skin, the Morlocks, etc. The X-teams have always been the most interesting side of Marvel.
NinnesMBC - 12/30/2023, 11:47 AM
A neat final BTS, classic Hugh.

And Ryan Reynolds as always funny, never misses with the punchlines.
MCUKnight11 - 12/30/2023, 11:56 AM
Without a doubt my most anticipated thing next year. Reynolds and Jackman, can't wait to see you do your thing.
lazlodaytona - 12/30/2023, 12:21 PM
@MCUKnight11 - would be great if they somehow got the Hulk in the film, even if just for a bit. Wolverine vs The Incredible Hulk. That would be epic!
marvel72 - 12/30/2023, 1:11 PM
@lazlodaytona - It needs to happen at some point, Deadpool 3 would be a good choice.
ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:10 PM
2024 is Deadpool 3.

And maybe WWIII too, lol.

But mostly Deadpool 3.
Jackraow21 - 12/30/2023, 12:33 PM
@ObserverIO - I just hope we get to July 26 before WWIII. Fingers crossed…
DrReedRichards - 12/30/2023, 12:37 PM
@ObserverIO, @Jackraow21 -

When's the elections? That'll be WWIII.
ObserverIO - 12/30/2023, 12:40 PM
@DrReedRichards - November, so at least we get one more banger from Marvel before it's gas mask and post-apocalyptic cloak wearing time.
kg8817 - 12/30/2023, 1:08 PM
@DrReedRichards - Lol yeah right WWIII ain’t starting over the election…Trump’s brain dead cult couldn’t even take over the capital successfully and only managed to spread feces on the walls and get shot like Ashli Babhick or whatever that traitors name was.

