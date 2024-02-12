DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Features Intriguing SECRET WARS Easter Egg

Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 3 Deadpool and Wolverine last night during the Super Bowl, and our first look at the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut featured quite a few cameos (some expected, others a complete surprise) and Easter Eggs, including a very interesting nod to Secret Wars.

Right at the end of the trailer as Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is just about to "help" Wade (Ryan Reynolds) up, a Secret Wars comic book can be seen on the ground. Whether this will have anything to do with the plot or is simply something to get fans talking remains to be seen, but the issue in question could be significant.

Issue #5 of Jonathan Hickman's run focuses on The Beyonder and Molecule Man, and their roles in the creation/deletion of The Multiverse. This could back up rumors that Deadpool and Wolverine is going to serve as a reboot of sorts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or, at the very least, make some major course corrections to lay the groundwork for the Avengers: Secret Wars movie.

Have another look at the trailer below, and let us know what you think.

Holy shit, Secret Wars comic spotted in Deadpool trailer 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RvnC8Wn1Tu — Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) February 12, 2024

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.