DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE 4K Blu-Ray Steelbook Covers Reveal New Look At Logan Masked-Up

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in 4K UHD Blu-ray on October 22, and a first look at the covers for two versions of the Steelbook has been revealed.

The covers both feature previously unseen artwork of The Merc With a Mouth and Logan, with the latter in his full costume. There's also some new concept art of the Wolverine variants Wade Wilson encountered in the movie.

Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie had an incredibly successful run at the box office, and is still breaking records after eight weekends in theaters. Yesterday, it passed Avengers' $622 million domestic haul to become the fifth highest-grossing comic book movie of all time in the U.S.

Rumor has it that Marvel is already developing a sequel, but even if we don't see a direct follow-up, the titular heroes are almost certain to team-up again at some point.

A list of special features hasn't been released yet, but we'll be sure to update once the details are available. For now, check out the Steelbook covers at the link below and let us know if you plan on picking one up.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.