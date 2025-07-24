Galactus' Voice In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Revealed (And He Sounds Perfect)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has started playing in theaters across the globe, and a newly surfaced clip from the Marvel Studios movie has finally revealed Galactus' terrifying voice. Spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in many theaters across the world, and while the best way to watch this movie is on the biggest screen possible, clips of Galactus are getting a lot of love on social media this morning. 

While we won't be posting any leaked content here, if you're eager to hear what the MCU's Galactus sound like, it won't take you long to track one of the many clips down.

It's fair to say that Ralph Ineson is perfectly cast as the Devourer of Worlds, and while it appears a few tweaks have been made to his natural voice, his performance still shines through. The actor is speaking at a slightly lower register than normal, making Galactus sound suitably ancient. 

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ineson was asked about playing a supervillain the same summer his Nosferatu co-star Nicholas Hoult stars as Lex Luthor in Superman.

"We actually had a text conversation this morning about it. I sent him something off social media that said that he gave the all-time greatest superhero villain performance, and I said, 'Hold my beer,'" Ineson shared. "He then laughed and said, 'It’s hardly fair. You’re a cosmic entity; I’m just a guy.' And I said, 'Fair enough, but I am fighting four of them.'"

"And then he said something like, 'But I get an upset tummy when I eat spicy food.' So I think he’s given up on the man-on-demigod battle."

Asked about being offered the role by The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman without having to audition, Ineson said, "On this scale, it’s bizarrely rare. To get a role like this, I would’ve expected to tape and screen test for a while. But almost all the cast has the same story, which was a brief meeting with Matt and confirmation a few days later that they’d like you to play the part."

"So it was spookily smooth and easy," the actor continued. "I do occasionally get offered parts straight nowadays, but they’re not usually of this magnitude."

Galactus has been revealed in promo art and as a highly detailed Hot Toys action figure, but Marvel Studios has largely kept the villain under wraps in trailers and TV spots. Hopefully, we'll get an official reveal once the post-release marketing ramps up. 

Are you excited to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

mck13
mck13 - 7/24/2025, 8:20 AM
This movie is 1000 TIMES BETTER the. Super..Meh!!! The story is written. GREAT, awesome CGI..no forced comedy & no weird sexual innuendos!! Just a AWESOE FILM for the family & ADULTS without being CAMPY!!!!!!!!!! JAMES GUNN LOOK & LEARN!! Give the FANS what they want see what happens when you chase 'casual fans'..YOU LOOSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/24/2025, 8:23 AM
@mck13 - Might want to use spellcheck next time.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/24/2025, 8:25 AM
@mck13 - Welcome to my block list, sir.

You will make a fine addition to my collection.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/24/2025, 8:41 AM
@mck13 -

User Comment Image
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/24/2025, 8:26 AM
I herald my enjoyment, I herald a decent opening weekend, I herald @vectorsigma and Bobertwats hating on the CBM of the year (Fantastic 4)

😌🤡
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/24/2025, 8:31 AM
This movie was great.
I thought the scenes with her surfing were done great.

Galactus was epic
MR
MR - 7/24/2025, 8:32 AM
Lol Josh and his hard-on for Marvel. Having said that, Superman didn’t even save the day in his own movie and so…yeah.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/24/2025, 8:38 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps 4:00 P.M. Today. Very Excited Now with Rotten Tomatoes Score of 89%


User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/24/2025, 8:43 AM
really wish they would have fleshed him out more
Sinner
Sinner - 7/24/2025, 8:43 AM
If Lex wasn’t so emotional, he could give Galactus a run for his money. He isn’t that far behind Reed in terms of smarts.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/24/2025, 8:48 AM
Galactus was absolutely PHENOMENAL.

Can't believe they pulled him off in live action.

User Comment Image

Can't believe it took them 18 years to get him comic accurate (since cloud fart Galactus days in 2007).

