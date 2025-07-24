Galactus' Voice In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Finally Been Revealed (And He Sounds Perfect)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in many theaters across the world, and while the best way to watch this movie is on the biggest screen possible, clips of Galactus are getting a lot of love on social media this morning.

While we won't be posting any leaked content here, if you're eager to hear what the MCU's Galactus sound like, it won't take you long to track one of the many clips down.

It's fair to say that Ralph Ineson is perfectly cast as the Devourer of Worlds, and while it appears a few tweaks have been made to his natural voice, his performance still shines through. The actor is speaking at a slightly lower register than normal, making Galactus sound suitably ancient.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ineson was asked about playing a supervillain the same summer his Nosferatu co-star Nicholas Hoult stars as Lex Luthor in Superman.

"We actually had a text conversation this morning about it. I sent him something off social media that said that he gave the all-time greatest superhero villain performance, and I said, 'Hold my beer,'" Ineson shared. "He then laughed and said, 'It’s hardly fair. You’re a cosmic entity; I’m just a guy.' And I said, 'Fair enough, but I am fighting four of them.'"

"And then he said something like, 'But I get an upset tummy when I eat spicy food.' So I think he’s given up on the man-on-demigod battle."

Asked about being offered the role by The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman without having to audition, Ineson said, "On this scale, it’s bizarrely rare. To get a role like this, I would’ve expected to tape and screen test for a while. But almost all the cast has the same story, which was a brief meeting with Matt and confirmation a few days later that they’d like you to play the part."

"So it was spookily smooth and easy," the actor continued. "I do occasionally get offered parts straight nowadays, but they’re not usually of this magnitude."

Galactus has been revealed in promo art and as a highly detailed Hot Toys action figure, but Marvel Studios has largely kept the villain under wraps in trailers and TV spots. Hopefully, we'll get an official reveal once the post-release marketing ramps up.

Are you excited to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.