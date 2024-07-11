DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Another X-MEN Character Has Been Confirmed To Appear - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Another X-MEN Character Has Been Confirmed To Appear - SPOILERS

We know a few Deadpool and Wolverine cameos are still under wraps, but a new report appears to confirm that a certain colleague of Logan's from the X-Men will appear...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2024 06:07 PM EST
It's no secret that Deadpool and Wolverine will feature a lot of cameos (some confirmed, others still just rumored), and it looks like we can add another to the ever-growing list of characters that'll be dropping by when the Merc With a Mouth makes his MCU debut later this month.

Spoilers follow.

In their reports on Sir Patrick Stewart joining the cast of comic book adaptation, Barbaric, alongside Sam Clafin, Deadline mentions that "Stewart will next be seen reprising another popular character, Professor X, in Deadpool & Wolverine."

The throwaway nature of this reveal may indicate that the trade wasn't aware that Charles Xavier's involvement had not been confirmed yet, and one scooper believes they might be mistaken. It's entirely possible, but we have previously heard that pretty much every member of 20th Century Fox's X-Men will appear, so we're not sure why Xavier would be excluded.

Stewart's take on the leader of the X-Men already made the jump to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a Variant member of The Illuminati, but he didn't last very long!

A screening event is currently taking place in London, but only the first 35 minutes are being shown. Some vague details have already found their way online, and more in-depth spoilers are sure to emerge at some point.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

