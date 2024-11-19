DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Becomes The Most-Watched Live-Action Movie On Disney+ Since BLACK PANTHER 2

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Becomes The Most-Watched Live-Action Movie On Disney+ Since BLACK PANTHER 2

Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine continues to break records, scoring over 19 million views on Disney+ in its first 6 days on the streaming service...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is still slashing records.

Marvel Studios’ first ever R-rated movie has now become the most-watched live action film across Disney+ worldwide since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with 19.4 million views in its first 6 days on the streaming service (this doubles as a live-action pic viewership record for Hulu).

Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

Deadpool & Wolverine also became the best-selling R-rated title in its first week on digital platforms in the United Stares back in early October, besting Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie debuted on digital on Oct. 1. after a 68-day theatrical window, while for DVD it’s an 89-day window.

Deadpool and Wolverine took in $636.7M at the domestic box office and $1.33 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 behind Pixar's Inside Out 2 which grossed $652.9M and $1.69 billion worldwide.

Other notable milestones for the superhero team-up include:

— The No. 13 highest-grossing domestic film of all time

— The No. 5 domestic, No. 10 international, and No. 7 global MCU film of all time.

— Had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever, surpassing 2016’s Deadpool.

A sequel has yet to be officially announced, but there are rumors that a follow-up is in development.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

RUMOR: We May Know When The DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Sequel Will Be Released By Marvel Studios
Related:

RUMOR: We May Know When The DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Sequel Will Be Released By Marvel Studios
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/19/2024, 9:56 AM
A certain someone won't be happy 🤣😅
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/19/2024, 10:01 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Not BP 2 😱😂😂
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/19/2024, 10:18 AM
@FireandBlood - 😅😅😅

Tbf BP 2 is a better movie imo but I doubt that would soothe the L vector keeps taking when it comes to this movie 🤣
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/19/2024, 10:22 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Agreed but the fact BP2 was the most watched before hand is bound to rile up those red hat wearing mfs around here 😂
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/19/2024, 10:33 AM
@FireandBlood - 💯🤣🤣

Did they ever report on that? If they i missed it 😅
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/19/2024, 10:37 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I don’t think they did and if they did, yeah I missed that
thebamf
thebamf - 11/19/2024, 9:56 AM
Hell yeah it is. Honda Odyssey, roll out!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/19/2024, 9:57 AM
Marvel Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios Deadpool and Wolverine continues to break records, scoring over 19 million views on Disney+ in its first 6 days on the streaming service...

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/19/2024, 10:09 AM
Wow! I'm shocked Black Panther 2 was the most watched movie before Deadpool 3. I thought people hated that movie. I am not one of those people.
Beer85
Beer85 - 11/19/2024, 10:10 AM
lol why would anyone watch Black Panther 2?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 10:17 AM
Not watched it on the Streamer yet, but tell me, has the exposure been so much now that fans are already sick of it and picked it apart?

I remember a few movies (X3, Iron Man 2, PJ's King Kong more recently the Last Jedi and those Godzilla movies ) that were intially successful but the audiences really hated them after some time.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/19/2024, 10:41 AM
@Conquistador - I don't think so... YET... at least. If the movie is breaking records on D+, I think people are still into it. I've got to be close to 50 x's watch it myself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 10:19 AM
Cool!!.

It was a solid movie with heart , fun action & character dynamics aswell as humor that worked for the most part.

Congrats to Shawn Levy ,Reynolds ,Jackman and the rest of the cast & crew for its success!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 10:21 AM
For people who think this movie is “empty”…

?si=X51BSs05TQeGvj5O
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/19/2024, 10:37 AM
Not a hard feat to accomplish seeing how there isn't anything worth watching on D+.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/19/2024, 10:49 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder