DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Becomes The Most-Watched Live-Action Movie On Disney+ Since BLACK PANTHER 2

Deadpool and Wolverine is still slashing records.

Marvel Studios’ first ever R-rated movie has now become the most-watched live action film across Disney+ worldwide since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with 19.4 million views in its first 6 days on the streaming service (this doubles as a live-action pic viewership record for Hulu).

Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

Deadpool & Wolverine also became the best-selling R-rated title in its first week on digital platforms in the United Stares back in early October, besting Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie debuted on digital on Oct. 1. after a 68-day theatrical window, while for DVD it’s an 89-day window.

Deadpool and Wolverine took in $636.7M at the domestic box office and $1.33 billion worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing movie of 2024 behind Pixar's Inside Out 2 which grossed $652.9M and $1.69 billion worldwide.

Other notable milestones for the superhero team-up include:

— The No. 13 highest-grossing domestic film of all time

— The No. 5 domestic, No. 10 international, and No. 7 global MCU film of all time.

— Had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever, surpassing 2016’s Deadpool.

A sequel has yet to be officially announced, but there are rumors that a follow-up is in development.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.