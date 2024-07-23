DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively Leans Into Ladypool Rumors At Premiere As More Reactions Land - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively Leans Into Ladypool Rumors At Premiere As More Reactions Land - SPOILERS

Disney has released some photos from last night's world premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine in New York, where Blake Lively wore a Merc With a Mouth-inspired outfit...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The world premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine was held in New York last night, and the stars of the movie donned their glad rags for the glitzy red carpet event prior to the screening.

The most talked about outfit was Blake Lively's eye-catching Deadpool-inspired number, which added more fuel to the rumors that she will be suiting-up as Ladypool, aka Wanda Wilson, in the movie. Of course, she could simply be paying homage to the character that has now become synonymous with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The social media embargo also lifted last night, and more reactions have been shared online. While the first round included a few mixed/negative verdicts, we'd say these latest posts are a lot more positive overall.

The reactions are spoiler-free, but some of the photos might give away certain cameos - although none that haven't already been spotlighted in the trailers.

Check out the red carpet photos and reactions below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

