DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Reveals Cut Cameo - Was This A Nick Fury Variant?

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Deadpool and Wolverine is doing the rounds online, and it reveals a cameo that didn't appear in the final cut of the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 26, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Deadpool and Wolverine featured quite a few surprise character appearances, with the Merc With a Mouth and Logan encountering Johnny Storm, Blade, Elektra, X-23 and Gambit shortly after they were sent to the Void.

While it wouldn't really be accurate to describe these fairly substantial roles as cameos, Cassandra Nova did enlist a number of Mutant variants as her henchmen, including Pyro, Juggernaut, Callisto, Toad and Psylocke.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes photo reveals that stuntman David Macdonald suited-up as another character that didn't make the cut, and fans believe it was a variant of Nick Fury.

Though he is listed as Erg - a Morlock with an eye-patch with similar powers to Cyclops - in the photo, he looks nothing like that character, and is sporting a leather jacket that is very similar to the one Baywatch star David Hasselhoff wore in the 1998 TV movie, Nick Fury: Agent of Shield.

There's a chance this wasn't supposed to be Fury, of course, but he looks so much like the previous live-action take on the grizzled S.H.I.E.L.D. spy that it's hard to believe this was just a coincidence.

Macdonald also doubled for Channing Tatum for certain scenes, and shared a photo of himself in the Gambit costume.

You can check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/26/2024, 11:07 AM
Wowwww so many people on set just for them to fake it all! /s
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/26/2024, 11:17 AM
At this point, anyone can be a cameo, and blind fans will rejoice with the mockery as long as they got their nerdgasm 😂

From HR

“[Marvel/DC] will shoot a scene with the actors on a location with a tracking shot, and then shoot it again without the actors, but with the same camera movement, just in case they want to put different actors in it,” Brown says. “And then they’ll shoot the actors again in front of a greenscreen, so they could maybe keep the actors, but change the backdrop.”

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/superhero-movies-marvel-dc-the-franchise-hbo-1236004909/
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/26/2024, 11:23 AM
@vectorsigma -
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 9/26/2024, 11:21 AM
Cassandra Nova’s scrubs reminded me of that scene in Spaceballs where the stunt actors show up instead of the main actors.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2024, 12:15 PM
@mountainman - Reminded me of Space Jam unfortunately. I think they were placeholders for the real actors. For example Vinnie Jones was asked to return as Juggernaut but turned them down, so they just kept the extra.

It's better than nothing, at least we got these characters at all and the movie variants of them.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/26/2024, 12:20 PM
@ObserverIO - It wasn’t enough for it to bother me at all during the movie. But they weren’t interesting cameos either. Just generic goons.

Had the villain team cameos been as cool as the resistance cameos, it 100% would have been better. But what we got was fine.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/26/2024, 11:23 AM
Looks like he’s wearing the same getup as Hasselhoff’s Fury.

User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/26/2024, 11:31 AM
@BruceWayng - Maybe I’m bias bc I watched Night Rider and Baywatch, but I would have enjoy a David Hasselhoff Nick Fury cameo.

Any one watch the old Gen-X show on Fox?

Man I’m old
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2024, 12:16 PM
@MuadDib - That was the X-Men movie before the X-Men movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 11:24 AM
I mean , he does look like him but if he’s credited as Erg then that’s who he is…

The character has only been adapted in live action once before in the Fox series “The Gifted”.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/26/2024, 11:28 AM
Just watched Agatha AA ep 3. JfC 🤦‍♀️
Vigor
Vigor - 9/26/2024, 11:34 AM
@vectorsigma - jfc in a good way or bad way? Don't spoil details. I'm gonna check it out tonight
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 9/26/2024, 11:30 AM
Multiverse saga has failed so hard at giving us these:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/26/2024, 11:33 AM
One of the few things I didn’t like about this movie was these cameos.
The costumes look so cheap and not like the previous movies.
They should haven’t just spent money on the actual actors that interpreted these roles back then.


Also I highly doubt that dude’ s favorite X-Men was gambit as a kid XD

I get these posts are to show gratitude and all but they shouldn’t exaggerate like that for the sake of the fans.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/26/2024, 11:34 AM
@MisterDoctor217 -

They should have **
Vigor
Vigor - 9/26/2024, 11:34 AM
Wouldn't make sense because nick fury is not a bad guy. He would never work under Cassandra Nova. He would be with gambit, blade and electra
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/26/2024, 11:37 AM
@Vigor - Can help but wish Hoff showed up with a quick death after seeing this costume though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 11:43 AM
@Vigor - yeah

Maybe morally grey at times but not a bad guy.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2024, 12:18 PM
@Vigor - She gets in their head. I could see Fury playing along as a double agent.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/26/2024, 11:37 AM
All the cosplay shit at the void was lame and made scenes feel cheap.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 9/26/2024, 12:06 PM
A lot of people forget that Nick Fury was caucasin (white) in the old comics. It wasn't until the Ironman films that he was race swapped and the rest is history. Is Jackson good as Fury, you betcha, but for old timers like me the original Fury is the one I will always remember.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/26/2024, 12:20 PM
I'm hoping they didn't show his cameo because they decided to get The Hoff back for real to cameo in Avengers.

