DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Reveals Cut Cameo - Was This A Nick Fury Variant?

Deadpool and Wolverine featured quite a few surprise character appearances, with the Merc With a Mouth and Logan encountering Johnny Storm, Blade, Elektra, X-23 and Gambit shortly after they were sent to the Void.

While it wouldn't really be accurate to describe these fairly substantial roles as cameos, Cassandra Nova did enlist a number of Mutant variants as her henchmen, including Pyro, Juggernaut, Callisto, Toad and Psylocke.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes photo reveals that stuntman David Macdonald suited-up as another character that didn't make the cut, and fans believe it was a variant of Nick Fury.

Though he is listed as Erg - a Morlock with an eye-patch with similar powers to Cyclops - in the photo, he looks nothing like that character, and is sporting a leather jacket that is very similar to the one Baywatch star David Hasselhoff wore in the 1998 TV movie, Nick Fury: Agent of Shield.

There's a chance this wasn't supposed to be Fury, of course, but he looks so much like the previous live-action take on the grizzled S.H.I.E.L.D. spy that it's hard to believe this was just a coincidence.

Macdonald also doubled for Channing Tatum for certain scenes, and shared a photo of himself in the Gambit costume.

