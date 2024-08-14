DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals More Comic-Accurate Look For Jennifer Garner's Elektra

Jennifer Garner debuted as Elektra Natchios in Fox's Daredevil movie before going on to reprise the role in her solo outing, and while she did don a brighter red outfit for the Elektra spin-off, neither costume was particularly comic-accurate.

Garner returned as the lethal former assassin for a "cameo" in Deadpool and Wolverine, once again sporting a somewhat bland costume - especially when compared to Channing Tatum's Gambit, for example.

Now, concept artist John Staub has shared some more of his early character designs, and it seems there was talk of putting Garner in Elektra's signature red bandana and long jacket at one point.

"Early on, I was given an opportunity to do an early pass on #elektra. Such a treat to be able to help design and paint this character. This version was meant to show that she has been in the void for a while and her costume has changed through wear and tear and fixes and adjustments."

Out of all the Void Resistance fighters, we'd say Garner is the least likely to return as the MCU's Elektra, but she might just pick up the Sai one more time for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.