DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals More Comic-Accurate Look For Jennifer Garner's Elektra

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals More Comic-Accurate Look For Jennifer Garner's Elektra

Deadpool and Wolverine concept artist John Staub has shared one of his designs for Elektra, and it seems there were early plans to give Jennifer Garner a more comic-accurate costume...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Jennifer Garner debuted as Elektra Natchios in Fox's Daredevil movie before going on to reprise the role in her solo outing, and while she did don a brighter red outfit for the Elektra spin-off, neither costume was particularly comic-accurate.

Garner returned as the lethal former assassin for a "cameo" in Deadpool and Wolverine, once again sporting a somewhat bland costume - especially when compared to Channing Tatum's Gambit, for example.

Now, concept artist John Staub has shared some more of his early character designs, and it seems there was talk of putting Garner in Elektra's signature red bandana and long jacket at one point.

"Early on, I was given an opportunity to do an early pass on #elektra. Such a treat to be able to help design and paint this character. This version was meant to show that she has been in the void for a while and her costume has changed through wear and tear and fixes and adjustments."

Out of all the Void Resistance fighters, we'd say Garner is the least likely to return as the MCU's Elektra, but she might just pick up the Sai one more time for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says Hopefully We've Cracked The Code For Solo GAMBIT Movie
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says "Hopefully We've Cracked The Code" For Solo GAMBIT Movie
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Henry Cavill's Cavillrine Cameo And More
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Henry Cavill's Cavillrine Cameo And More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/14/2024, 12:35 PM
Silly hat Elektra is best elektra
valmic
valmic - 8/14/2024, 12:36 PM
It would have been dope if she was wearing dead Daredevils jacket or something. Show the DD.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 12:36 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 12:37 PM
My Typhoid Mary:

User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/14/2024, 12:37 PM
Even Wolverine's full accurate mask made it first to the big screen before a Elektra's simple bandana.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 12:38 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Daaammn.

User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/14/2024, 12:37 PM
That would be a dope look for her in Secret Wars.
NegativeNerd
NegativeNerd - 8/14/2024, 12:39 PM
Would've been dope.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/14/2024, 12:40 PM
I don't get it. Why does the thumbs down ever go to the more accurate look?
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2024, 1:00 PM
@KennKathleen - some of them are goofy Loki costume in tv show , comic accuate Electra costume doesn’t bother me always like her look in movie except for her solo movie captain America never got comic accuate costume no pirate boots and gloves spandex costume in avengers movies he had Kevlar
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/14/2024, 12:40 PM
They should have cast a Greek actress to play Elektra. Greek representation matters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 12:45 PM
Oh man , that looks cool and would have been nice to see in the film itself…

However I do like her outfit in DP & W is a mix of both her 2003 DD one and the 2005 costume from her spin-off.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , she was fine in the film but wish she had a more standout moment like the others did.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/14/2024, 12:57 PM
I want more Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Hopefully for Secret Wars.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2024, 1:01 PM
What we got
In movie was fine taskmaster mask is more of problem
Fares
Fares - 8/14/2024, 1:02 PM
Looks light years better
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/14/2024, 1:03 PM
The one we got was fine but damn, it saddens me to see them consistently come up with cooler designs and not use them.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder